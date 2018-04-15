Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, April 15

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Sunday, April 15.
Donald Trump, allies praise 'perfect' Syria strikes as Moscow seethes
They warned that another chemical attack would be met with renewed firepower, as Russia's push for condemnation at the UN Security Council fell far short.
What if I outlive the lease of my HDB flat?
Ageing leases, plus the fact that being chosen for the Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme (Sers) is not a given, have made people think twice about buying older flats.
It Changed My Life: She lost her sight at 10 but proved the doubters wrong
Many thought Dr Theresa Smith-Ruig's future would be bleak, but she went on to get her PhD, raise three children and become a university lecturer.
On song and coining it: Students take to busking to help fund studies
Latest data from the National Arts Council shows there are about 300 endorsed buskers, with half of them below the age of 35.
Are private degrees worth it? When paper qualifications matter, to a certain degree
A local private degree can cost as much as $50,000 but the question of its real worth in the job market has come up once more.
Malaysia election: BN plans 3 theme parks in Johor worth S$2.7b to rival Singapore
In the pipeline are a new tourism centre at the Desaru coast, the world's first science fiction theme park near Legoland and an eco-entertainment park in Kota Tinggi.
Hundreds flock to see ailing Inuka at Singapore Zoo polar bear enclosure
Many made the trip to Mandai after the zoo revealed that the 27-year-old polar bear could be put down if its health continues to decline.
Largest hospital ship in the world docks in Singapore
The USNS Mercy, on a humanitarian mission in the region, has 1,000 beds, is as tall as a 10-storey building and as long as three football fields.
Singapore's silver athletes: This 74-year-old can run 100m in 16.25 sec
Mr John Chua is part of a growing crop of Singaporeans over 60 who are competing at a high level against more experienced foreign athletes.
Snazzy stays: 5 new hotels in Singapore for your next staycation
With posting envy-inducing snaps on social media all the rage, more hotels are upping the style quotient to keep guests happy.