Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, April 1

A boy who killed for Anthony Ler and a mother's anguish



Mrs Dorcas Lee with a picture of her son, Z. She remembered how her son had brought back a sick bird to nurse till well and released it, and how he cried when his hamster died. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Mrs Dorcas Lee, the mother of the teen who killed a woman in 2001 at the instigation of her husband, hopes for clemency for her son.

Wind during storm that damaged Lim Chu Kang farms hit 133kmh, the strongest since 2010



Several farms suffered damage when widespread thundery showers fell over Singapore on March 30, 2018. ST PHOTO: WONG KWAI CHOW



Several farms, ranging from a chicken farm to plant nurseries, suffered damage when widespread thundery showers fell over Singapore on Friday afternoon.

New rental model offers sense of community, convenience



Mr Edouard Chamorel, 26, in his One Shenton apartment run by Hmlet, which handles 50 apartments and three buildings in Shenton Way, Raffles Place, River Valley and Joo Chiat. It organises rooftop parties for clients. ST PHOTO: SEAH KWANG PENG



A small but growing group of people have taken to co-living, which maximises a given area with smaller rooms and shared facilities.

Young, educated Singaporean professionals turning to foreign-bride agencies



(From left) Ms Tran Thi Nhi, 27, Ms Tran Hue Linh, 28, and Ms Vo Thi Thuy, 29, at True Love Vietnam Brides Matchmaker to find Singaporean husbands. ST PHOTO: CALVIN YANG



Even with social media and dating apps, agencies say more of such men - many with degrees and some with PhDs - are looking for foreign brides.

A Singaporean love story that broke racial and cultural barriers



When Mr Koh Leng Kiat died at the age of 83 on March 5, 2018, his Indian stepchildren and his biological children conducted his funeral the traditional Taoist way even though they had little knowledge of how to do it. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS



When Mr Koh Leng Kiat died at the age of 83, his Indian stepchildren and his biological children conducted his funeral the traditional Taoist way.

Grab v Uber: Did David really beat Goliath?



The Singapore offices of Uber and Grab at Midview City on March 26, 2018. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



Uber's sale of its operations in South-east Asia to Grab last week marks an end to a brutal competition between the ride-hailing giants.

Singapore Flyer to resume operations on April 1, more than 2 months after suspension



The Singapore Flyer stopped its operations on the morning of Jan 25, 2018, due to a "technical issue". ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



A spokesman for the Flyer said that "the necessary safety checks and tests have been carried out to the satisfaction of the Building and Construction Authority".

It Changed My Life: Ramen Teh star Takumi Saitoh is not your typical Japan A-lister



Takumi Saitoh is Singapore Tourism Board's first Japanese ambassador in a campaign shot by famous photographer Leslie Kee, whom he met nearly 20 years ago as a model. PHOTO: LESLIE KEE/SINGAPORE TOURISM BOARD



Fame did not come overnight for the 36-year-old multi-hyphenate, who grew up differently before finding his stride in acting.

South Korean pop stars arrive in North Korea for concerts



Members of South Korean K-pop girl group Red Velvet leaving for Pyongyang at the Gimpo International airport in Seoul, South Korea, on March 31, 2018. PHOTO: AFP



The 120-member group including top girlband Red Velvet is taking part in the latest set of cross-border cultural performances ahead of April's rare inter-Korean summit.

Football: Man City one win from title, Liverpool's Salah sinks Palace



Manchester City's Vincent Kompany celebrates after the match. PHOTO: REUTERS



Pep Guardiola’s side, after a swaggering 3-1 victory over Everton, can seal the title against bitter rivals Manchester United this coming Saturday.

