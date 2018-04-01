Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, April 1

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Sunday, April 1.
A boy who killed for Anthony Ler and a mother's anguish
Mrs Dorcas Lee, the mother of the teen who killed a woman in 2001 at the instigation of her husband, hopes for clemency for her son.
Wind during storm that damaged Lim Chu Kang farms hit 133kmh, the strongest since 2010
Several farms, ranging from a chicken farm to plant nurseries, suffered damage when widespread thundery showers fell over Singapore on Friday afternoon.
New rental model offers sense of community, convenience
A small but growing group of people have taken to co-living, which maximises a given area with smaller rooms and shared facilities.
Young, educated Singaporean professionals turning to foreign-bride agencies
Even with social media and dating apps, agencies say more of such men - many with degrees and some with PhDs - are looking for foreign brides.
A Singaporean love story that broke racial and cultural barriers
When Mr Koh Leng Kiat died at the age of 83, his Indian stepchildren and his biological children conducted his funeral the traditional Taoist way.
Grab v Uber: Did David really beat Goliath?
Uber's sale of its operations in South-east Asia to Grab last week marks an end to a brutal competition between the ride-hailing giants.
Singapore Flyer to resume operations on April 1, more than 2 months after suspension
A spokesman for the Flyer said that "the necessary safety checks and tests have been carried out to the satisfaction of the Building and Construction Authority".
It Changed My Life: Ramen Teh star Takumi Saitoh is not your typical Japan A-lister
Fame did not come overnight for the 36-year-old multi-hyphenate, who grew up differently before finding his stride in acting.
South Korean pop stars arrive in North Korea for concerts
The 120-member group including top girlband Red Velvet is taking part in the latest set of cross-border cultural performances ahead of April's rare inter-Korean summit.
Football: Man City one win from title, Liverpool's Salah sinks Palace
Pep Guardiola’s side, after a swaggering 3-1 victory over Everton, can seal the title against bitter rivals Manchester United this coming Saturday.