Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Nov 4

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Saturday, Nov 4.
Video: Younger leaders ready to drive Workers' Party forward, says Low Thia Khiang
In a surprise announcement, Mr Low Thia Khiang said he will not contest the post of secretary-general of the Workers' Party at its next Central Executive Council election, due next year.
Some SMRT staff own up to lapses during 'amnesty'
Staff from at least one department in SMRT have admitted to lapses in their work, in response to a company call to own up - without penalty - before a wide-scale audit is launched.
Foreign bank duped into transferring $4.4m to wrong account in Singapore
Employees of a bank in the Caribbean were duped into transferring more than $4.4 million of their client's money into a Singapore bank account in 2013.
NParks to offer garden plots for rent as interest grows
Amid the backdrop of an increasingly eco-conscious Singapore, the National Parks Board will for the first time be leasing out garden space in its parks for anyone to grow their own plants.
Video: Donald Trump to extend Asia trip, attend East Asia Summit
"We're actually staying an extra day in the Philippines," Mr Trump said as he embarked on his first trip to Asia, after an earlier decision to skip the East Asia Summit raised questions about his interest in the region.
Video: Spain issues arrest warrant for Catalan leader
Spain has issued an arrest warrant on sedition and other charges for former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont, who went to Brussels after his government was sacked following a declaration of independence.
Video: Writers Fest features 300 events for goodness' sake
The 10-day festival of over 300 programmes is meant to contemplate ethical quandaries and moral conundrums, as writers and artists ask what it truly means to be good.
Construction worker writes memoir about working here
Mr Md Sharif Uddin, a construction safety supervisor, has written several hundred diary entries and poems in a memoir style in chronological order since he first arrived here in 2008.
Video: Winners of this year's Architectural Heritage Awards kept history alive
In a statement, the Urban Redevelopment Authority said The Cathedral of the Good Shepherd has been "delicately restored" and took note of The Warehouse Hotel's "thoughtful restoration and sensitive integration of the old and new".
Former St Andrews School was carefully restored with the help of photographic records
It has been a long time since the loud voices and footsteps of boisterous boys rang through 1 Francis Thomas Drive, but its hallowed halls are still fondly remembered by St Andrew's alumni.