Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Nov 25

VIDEO: Militants kill more than 230 at mosque in Egypt’s Sinai
It was the deadliest such attack of Egypt’s modern history, state media and witnesses said.
Productivity set to grow by 3% - the highest since 2010
As the economy recovers, productivity growth is set to reach about 3 per cent in 2017 - accounting for all, or almost all, the economic growth for this year, Manpower Minister Lim Swee Say said.
'Significant' number of students here beat the odds to do well, global test finds
Poorer students more likely to underperform, but Pisa test shows Singaporeans are very resilient.
Shibuya-style pedestrian crossing to trial in Orchard Road from Dec 16
Orchard Road will be conducting a month-long trial of a scramble pedestrian crossing in a bid to make the precinct more pedestrian-friendly.
Buying something online? Beware e-commerce scams, crime prevention campaign to remind shoppers
As consumers hit the Internet for their year-end holiday shopping, the police are stepping up efforts to help them guard against e-commerce scams, which typically spike during this period.
Map created by duo to help commuters tackle December's shorter MRT operating hours
In a ground-up initiative, two volunteers have jointly created a bus route map to help commuters through December's shorter train operating hours on segments of the MRT network.
VIDEO: Young stars raise $2.1m at ChildAid
Young talents took to the stage on Friday night to raise more than $2.1 million at the 13th edition of the annual charity concert ChildAid.
Winter sports: Cheyenne Goh, 18, becomes first Singapore athlete to qualify for Olympics, will race in Pyeongchang
The 18-year-old's spot at February's Pyeongchang Games was officially confirmed on Friday.
ArtScience Museum's newest exhibition Treasures of a Natural World is here
The Natural History Museum in London is bringing a blockbuster show of rare artefacts, specimens and artworks to Singapore.
Paris circus personnel kill escaped tiger
The tiger escaped from the Cirque Bormann-Moreno, which had planned to open its doors to the public on Dec 3.