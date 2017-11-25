Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Nov 25

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Saturday, Nov 25.

VIDEO: Militants kill more than 230 at mosque in Egypt’s Sinai



Suspected militants set off a bomb and opened fire at Al Rawdah mosque in Bir al-Abed, Arish, Egypt on Nov 24, 2017. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



It was the deadliest such attack of Egypt’s modern history, state media and witnesses said.

READ MORE HERE

Productivity set to grow by 3% - the highest since 2010



The Trade and Industry Ministry on Thursday upgraded its forecast for gross domestic product (GDP) growth this year to 3 per cent to 3.5 per cent, from an earlier estimate of 2 per cent to 3 per cent. ST PHOTO: JAMIE KOH



As the economy recovers, productivity growth is set to reach about 3 per cent in 2017 - accounting for all, or almost all, the economic growth for this year, Manpower Minister Lim Swee Say said.

READ MORE HERE

'Significant' number of students here beat the odds to do well, global test finds



In Singapore, socio-economic differences accounted for 17 per cent of the variation in students' science performance in Pisa, compared with the OECD average of 13 per cent. PHOTO: ST FILE



Poorer students more likely to underperform, but Pisa test shows Singaporeans are very resilient.

READ MORE HERE

Shibuya-style pedestrian crossing to trial in Orchard Road from Dec 16



Shoppers will be able to cross the Cairnhill Road-Orchard Road intersection diagonally, such as from H&M to Robinsons at The Heeren directly for a period of 30 seconds in each instance. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



Orchard Road will be conducting a month-long trial of a scramble pedestrian crossing in a bid to make the precinct more pedestrian-friendly.

READ MORE HERE

Buying something online? Beware e-commerce scams, crime prevention campaign to remind shoppers



The campaign was launched by Parliamentary Secretary for the Home Affairs Ministry and Health Ministry Amrin Amin on Friday. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



As consumers hit the Internet for their year-end holiday shopping, the police are stepping up efforts to help them guard against e-commerce scams, which typically spike during this period.

READ MORE HERE

Map created by duo to help commuters tackle December's shorter MRT operating hours



Two volunteers have put together a bus route map to help commuters through December's shorter train operating hours on segments of the MRT network. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/TATA SMRT



In a ground-up initiative, two volunteers have jointly created a bus route map to help commuters through December's shorter train operating hours on segments of the MRT network.

READ MORE HERE

VIDEO: Young stars raise $2.1m at ChildAid



Dancers from the STEP Youth Crew showing off their moves to the K-pop song Not Today as part of the South Korea performance segment. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Young talents took to the stage on Friday night to raise more than $2.1 million at the 13th edition of the annual charity concert ChildAid.

READ MORE HERE

Winter sports: Cheyenne Goh, 18, becomes first Singapore athlete to qualify for Olympics, will race in Pyeongchang



Short track speed skater Cheyenne Goh at the National Short Track Speed Skating Championships in Singapore in 2016. PHOTO: SINGAPORE ICE SKATING ASSOCIATION



The 18-year-old's spot at February's Pyeongchang Games was officially confirmed on Friday.

READ MORE HERE

ArtScience Museum's newest exhibition Treasures of a Natural World is here



Artefacts of extinct animals: Giant ground sloth. ST PHOTO: SEAH KWANG PENG



The Natural History Museum in London is bringing a blockbuster show of rare artefacts, specimens and artworks to Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Paris circus personnel kill escaped tiger



Police officials and rescue personnel remove the body of the tiger.PHOTO: AFP



The tiger escaped from the Cirque Bormann-Moreno, which had planned to open its doors to the public on Dec 3.

READ MORE HERE