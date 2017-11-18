Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Nov 18

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Saturday, Nov 18.

Rebound in October exports signals brighter outlook



October’s robust performance – the strongest pace of growth in eight months – was attributed in part to a low base last year. PHOTO: ST FILE



The party continues for Singapore exporters as shipments rebounded last month after a disappointing showing in September.

Exporters started the last quarter of the year on a strong footing as non-oil domestic exports (Nodx) surged 20.9 per cent in October over the same month a year earlier, blowing past economists’ estimates of an 11.9 per cent rise.

Police arrest Maserati driver who injured officer in hit-and-run incident at Bedok



Police are looking for Mr Lee Cheng Yan to help in investigations after he was involved in a hit-and-run incident on Friday (Nov 17) which injured a Traffic Police officer. PHOTO: ST FILE



The driver of a white Maserati who injured an on-duty Traffic Police officer in a hit-and-run accident on Friday night (Nov 17) has been arrested.

Police, in an update at 4.21am on Saturday, said officers tracked down Lee Cheng Yan, 34, at an HDB unit in Geylang Bahru Road.

Xinmin Secondary School students' NRIC numbers leaked on file sharing site Pastebin



The incident is the second known data breach by an MOE school since March 2015. ST FILE PHOTO



The NRIC numbers of hundreds of students at Xinmin Secondary School were leaked in the second known data breach by a Ministry of Education (MOE) school since March 2015.

The information was posted this month (November) on file-sharing website pastebin.com, but The Straits Times understands that it has since been taken off the site and a police report has been made.

Video: Just call him Mr Monument



Mr Steven Seow working on a sketch at his home in Tampines. He has completed drawings of 33 national monuments so far, including the Old Thong Chai Medical Institution and the former St Joseph's Institution, now the Singapore Art Museum. ST PHOTO: JONATHAN CHOO



Online photos of the country's national monuments usually fail to fully capture their profile, scale, architectural details and surroundings in a single frame.

Frustrated, heritage buff Steven Seow decided to hand-draw in ink A3-sized perspectives, to share with Singaporeans the sheer majesty of these monuments.

Loo Awards put a shine on cleaners' efforts



Cleaning assistants Tan Joo Hiang (left) and Yu Lee Wah with their Let's Observe Ourselves (Loo) Awards given by the Restroom Association (Singapore) yesterday. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



Singapore's reputation for cleanliness may rest on their shoulders, but cleaning assistants have to put up with low wages while earning little respect for their efforts. These issues were highlighted at the Let's Observe Ourselves (Loo) Awards yesterday at Our Tampines Hub.

"We must know the face behind keeping our toilets clean," said Mr Desmond Choo, Mayor of the North East District, who was guest of honour at the awards.

More help to place special needs kids in schools



A pupil with autism with his teacher at Minds Woodlands Gardens School. The Ministry of Education said it will ensure that Singaporean children with moderate to severe special needs can access learning in a suitable special education school. ST FILE PHOTO



Parents of children with special needs will receive more guidance at the pre-primary level in choosing suitable schools, as part of recommendations by an advisory panel.

Those who need homeschooling or are deemed unsuitable to attend any national primary schools - including special education ones - could be exempted from attending publicly funded schools, despite compulsory education kicking in.

Vietnamese girl dies after getting electrocuted by broken phone cable: Reports



According to British reports, 14-year-old schoolgirl Le Thi Xoan died after being electrocuted by a broken charging cable in her sleep. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/REMEMBERING LE NGOC XOAN, SCREENGRAB FROM ASIAWIRE



Most of us have probably dozed off while charging our mobile phones at night. But the seemingly harmless deed cost one Vietnamese teen her life.

According to British reports, 14-year-old schoolgirl Le Thi Xoan died after being electrocuted by a broken charging cable in her sleep.

Malaysians are least productive, Singaporeans don't sleep enough: Workplace survey



The survey found that Malaysians work the most hours of four countries surveyed but were the least productive. PHOTO: AFP



Malaysians work an average of 15 hours more than their contracted hours each week, surpassing Singapore, Hong Kong and Australia, but has one of the highest percentage of productivity loss.

A newly released workplace survey of the four countries conducted by AIA Vitality found that Malaysian employees are overworked, stressed, lead unhealthy lifestyles, and as a result, are at high risk of health problems and productivity loss.

Video: Singaporean DJ Joshua Simon in multi-singer cover for musical film The Greatest Showman

Singaporean DJ Joshua Simon rubbed shoulders with the likes of actor Hugh Jackman and American singer Keala Settle for a recording of This Is Me, a song for upcoming musical film The Greatest Showman.

Funky offices designed to inspire



A water tunnel (above) with water cascading down the sides of the walkway at the Prudential Singapore office. PHOTOS: GAVIN FOO, PRUDENTIAL SINGAPORE



There was a time when the benchmarks for innovative and inspiring workspaces in Singapore were the offices of multinational tech giants such as Facebook and Google.

Recently, more companies are rehauling their offices to help employees feel more relaxed, encourage collaboration and for them to come up with creative ideas.

