Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Nov 18

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Saturday, Nov 18.
Rebound in October exports signals brighter outlook
The party continues for Singapore exporters as shipments rebounded last month after a disappointing showing in September.
Exporters started the last quarter of the year on a strong footing as non-oil domestic exports (Nodx) surged 20.9 per cent in October over the same month a year earlier, blowing past economists’ estimates of an 11.9 per cent rise.
Police arrest Maserati driver who injured officer in hit-and-run incident at Bedok
The driver of a white Maserati who injured an on-duty Traffic Police officer in a hit-and-run accident on Friday night (Nov 17) has been arrested.
Police, in an update at 4.21am on Saturday, said officers tracked down Lee Cheng Yan, 34, at an HDB unit in Geylang Bahru Road.
Xinmin Secondary School students' NRIC numbers leaked on file sharing site Pastebin
The NRIC numbers of hundreds of students at Xinmin Secondary School were leaked in the second known data breach by a Ministry of Education (MOE) school since March 2015.
The information was posted this month (November) on file-sharing website pastebin.com, but The Straits Times understands that it has since been taken off the site and a police report has been made.
Video: Just call him Mr Monument
Online photos of the country's national monuments usually fail to fully capture their profile, scale, architectural details and surroundings in a single frame.
Frustrated, heritage buff Steven Seow decided to hand-draw in ink A3-sized perspectives, to share with Singaporeans the sheer majesty of these monuments.
Loo Awards put a shine on cleaners' efforts
Singapore's reputation for cleanliness may rest on their shoulders, but cleaning assistants have to put up with low wages while earning little respect for their efforts. These issues were highlighted at the Let's Observe Ourselves (Loo) Awards yesterday at Our Tampines Hub.
"We must know the face behind keeping our toilets clean," said Mr Desmond Choo, Mayor of the North East District, who was guest of honour at the awards.
More help to place special needs kids in schools
Parents of children with special needs will receive more guidance at the pre-primary level in choosing suitable schools, as part of recommendations by an advisory panel.
Those who need homeschooling or are deemed unsuitable to attend any national primary schools - including special education ones - could be exempted from attending publicly funded schools, despite compulsory education kicking in.
Vietnamese girl dies after getting electrocuted by broken phone cable: Reports
Most of us have probably dozed off while charging our mobile phones at night. But the seemingly harmless deed cost one Vietnamese teen her life.
According to British reports, 14-year-old schoolgirl Le Thi Xoan died after being electrocuted by a broken charging cable in her sleep.
Malaysians are least productive, Singaporeans don't sleep enough: Workplace survey
Malaysians work an average of 15 hours more than their contracted hours each week, surpassing Singapore, Hong Kong and Australia, but has one of the highest percentage of productivity loss.
A newly released workplace survey of the four countries conducted by AIA Vitality found that Malaysian employees are overworked, stressed, lead unhealthy lifestyles, and as a result, are at high risk of health problems and productivity loss.
Video: Singaporean DJ Joshua Simon in multi-singer cover for musical film The Greatest Showman
Singaporean DJ Joshua Simon rubbed shoulders with the likes of actor Hugh Jackman and American singer Keala Settle for a recording of This Is Me, a song for upcoming musical film The Greatest Showman.
Funky offices designed to inspire
There was a time when the benchmarks for innovative and inspiring workspaces in Singapore were the offices of multinational tech giants such as Facebook and Google.
Recently, more companies are rehauling their offices to help employees feel more relaxed, encourage collaboration and for them to come up with creative ideas.