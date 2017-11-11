Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Nov 11

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Saturday, Nov 11.

Video: TPP countries salvage agreement to keep trade deal alive



Canada's Trade Minister François-Philippe Champagne (right) attends the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) Ministerial Meeting ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders summet in the central Vietnamese city of Danang on Nov 9, 2017. PHOTO: AFP



Countries in the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) have agreed on steps to move ahead with the trade deal despite resistance from Canada at talks in Vietnam that had put new doubts over its survival, officials said.

Guide to help zoom in on 'hot' tech skills



Ms Wong Ching Yee, 40, left the chemical engineering industry nine years ago. She is now a nursing informatics application specialist at Farrer Park Hospital. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



A guide to help the public zoom in on "hot" technology skills to pick up was rolled out yesterday.

Called the Skills Framework for Infocomm Technology, it covers 119 job roles and more than 80 skills that will be needed across sectors such as retail, logistics, finance and healthcare.

Woman jailed for blinding colleague with stiletto kicks



Siti Zahara Afifi Abdul Karim was also ordered to pay $5,923 in compensation for the medical expenses of her victim, who is now effectively blind. She wears a prosthetic left eye and has limited vision in her right eye. ST PHOTO: WONG KWAI CHOW



A former nightclub hostess who blinded the left eye of her colleague with her 14.5cm-high stiletto heel was sentenced to 16 months in jail yesterday.

Siti Zahara Afifi Abdul Karim, 28, was also ordered to pay compensation of $5,923 for the medical expenses of Ms Nur Lena Rahmat, 30, who is now effectively blind.

New SPH radio stations to go on air in January



Mr Sim Hong Huat (second from left), general manager of SPH Radio, introducing the radio DJs who will be on Money FM 89.3 and 96.3 Hao FM. The business and personal finance station is set to launch on Jan 29, while the Mandarin infotainment station is expected to hit the airwaves on Jan 8. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) has announced that Money FM 89.3 and 96.3 Hao FM, the two new radio stations joining its stable, will hit the airwaves in January.

Video: SMRT stops train service on eastbound stretch of East-West Line on Friday after series of faults



A sign outside Aljunied MRT station informing the public of the delays. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



SMRT halted train services on the eastbound stretch of the East-West Line (EWL) from 11.15pm until the end of service after a series of train faults on Friday (Nov 10) night.

Celebrating being single with good buys



Major e-commerce sites such as Qoo10 expect a huge surge in traffic on Nov 11, the region's largest online shopping day of the year. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



E-commerce sites are gearing up for Singles' Day today, the largest online shopping day of the year in South-east Asia.

On Nov 11, or 11/11, online retailers will offer products at reduced rates, as part of the Chinese festival that celebrates being single. While the festival originated as an excuse for singles to party together, the rise of Internet shopping has led to the commercialisation of this holiday.

Japanese take firm stand on dining culture



A tachigui stall in Tokyo that serves hot oden – a Japanese winter dish similar to yong tau foo. “Tachigui provides a great option for people who do not have companions to eat with but want to eat out, or have no time to cook,” says tachigui regular Ryuji Tominaga. ST PHOTO: TOR CHING LI



While millions in China celebrate Singles' Day today, many Japanese will be nursing a drink or slurping noodles at "stand up" bars and eateries.

Nov 11, or 11.11, it is said in Japan, looks like two pairs of legs standing. And drinking on your feet, or "tachinomi" in Japanese, is a deep-rooted casual dining subculture in the typically tight-suited society that has a code of conduct for every setting.

askST: Apple's Face ID - just how smart, and just how safe?



An iPhone X user setting up Face ID on his phone. The phone uses infrared and 3D sensors to make a comprehensive map of a user's face. It is smart enough to detect changes to a face, such as with spectacles or a new beard, but cannot tell identical twins apart. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG



Apple's hottest toy this year, the iPhone X, is the tech giant's biggest departure from its traditional iPhone design to date, featuring a bezel-less, edge-to-edge screen that does away with the Home button.

It's a miracle I'm alive, says MMA star Angela Lee



Angela Lee apologised for her cancelled title defence against Japan's Mei Yamaguchi on Nov 24 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, but promised to make it to the One: Immortal Pursuit event to meet her fans. ST FILE PHOTO



Mixed martial arts (MMA) star Angela Lee is "grateful" she did not hurt anyone in a car accident last Monday.

"It's also a miracle that I'm still here today, alive and well," the 21-year-old wrote on her Facebook page yesterday, in her first comments since the incident.

Video: US comedian Louis C.K. admits and apologises for sexual misconduct



Louis C.K. attending the FX and Vanity Fair Emmy Celebration at Craft in Century City, California on Sept 15, 2017. PHOTO: AFP



US comedian Louis C.K. said on Friday (Nov 10) that allegations against him by several women of sexual misconduct are true and apologised for his actions.

"These stories are true," he said in a statement e-mailed to Reuters and other news outlets.

