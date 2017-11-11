Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Nov 11

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Saturday, Nov 11.
Video: TPP countries salvage agreement to keep trade deal alive
Countries in the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) have agreed on steps to move ahead with the trade deal despite resistance from Canada at talks in Vietnam that had put new doubts over its survival, officials said.
Guide to help zoom in on 'hot' tech skills
A guide to help the public zoom in on "hot" technology skills to pick up was rolled out yesterday.
Called the Skills Framework for Infocomm Technology, it covers 119 job roles and more than 80 skills that will be needed across sectors such as retail, logistics, finance and healthcare.
Woman jailed for blinding colleague with stiletto kicks
A former nightclub hostess who blinded the left eye of her colleague with her 14.5cm-high stiletto heel was sentenced to 16 months in jail yesterday.
Siti Zahara Afifi Abdul Karim, 28, was also ordered to pay compensation of $5,923 for the medical expenses of Ms Nur Lena Rahmat, 30, who is now effectively blind.
New SPH radio stations to go on air in January
Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) has announced that Money FM 89.3 and 96.3 Hao FM, the two new radio stations joining its stable, will hit the airwaves in January.
Video: SMRT stops train service on eastbound stretch of East-West Line on Friday after series of faults
SMRT halted train services on the eastbound stretch of the East-West Line (EWL) from 11.15pm until the end of service after a series of train faults on Friday (Nov 10) night.
Celebrating being single with good buys
E-commerce sites are gearing up for Singles' Day today, the largest online shopping day of the year in South-east Asia.
On Nov 11, or 11/11, online retailers will offer products at reduced rates, as part of the Chinese festival that celebrates being single. While the festival originated as an excuse for singles to party together, the rise of Internet shopping has led to the commercialisation of this holiday.
Japanese take firm stand on dining culture
While millions in China celebrate Singles' Day today, many Japanese will be nursing a drink or slurping noodles at "stand up" bars and eateries.
Nov 11, or 11.11, it is said in Japan, looks like two pairs of legs standing. And drinking on your feet, or "tachinomi" in Japanese, is a deep-rooted casual dining subculture in the typically tight-suited society that has a code of conduct for every setting.
askST: Apple's Face ID - just how smart, and just how safe?
Apple's hottest toy this year, the iPhone X, is the tech giant's biggest departure from its traditional iPhone design to date, featuring a bezel-less, edge-to-edge screen that does away with the Home button.
It's a miracle I'm alive, says MMA star Angela Lee
Mixed martial arts (MMA) star Angela Lee is "grateful" she did not hurt anyone in a car accident last Monday.
"It's also a miracle that I'm still here today, alive and well," the 21-year-old wrote on her Facebook page yesterday, in her first comments since the incident.
Video: US comedian Louis C.K. admits and apologises for sexual misconduct
US comedian Louis C.K. said on Friday (Nov 10) that allegations against him by several women of sexual misconduct are true and apologised for his actions.
"These stories are true," he said in a statement e-mailed to Reuters and other news outlets.