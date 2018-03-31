Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, March 31

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Saturday, March 31.
Grab-Uber deal faces interim action to ensure competition
Singapore's competition watchdog says it has grounds to suspect that Grab and Uber have infringed the Competition Act, and has proposed interim measures to preserve competition while it investigates their merger.
UN blacklists dozens of ships, businesses over North Korea smuggling: Diplomat
The UN Security Council has blacklisted 27 ships, 21 companies and a businessman for helping North Korea circumvent sanctions, keeping the pressure on Pyongyang despite its recent diplomatic opening to talks, a diplomat said.
Video: Farrer Park to make way for redevelopment
By the end of next month, the Singapore Amateur Boxing Association (Saba) will vacate the gym at Farrer Park, its home for 50 years, to move into a space at the Bedok Sports Hall.
Singapore set for jump in China, India visitors
About one in five travellers at Changi Airport today is either from China or India, and this proportion is set to increase significantly in the coming years.
Modern home upsets neighbours of Tudor-style look of Toh Tuck estate
When Dr Michael Teo's modern terrace house was built last year, it caused a ruckus, with neighbours complaining that it did not blend in with all the other houses in the private estate near Toh Tuck Road.
Heavy traffic stretches overnight at land checkpoints due to Good Friday weekend
Land checkpoints saw heavy traffic for more than 16 hours since Thursday evening, as motorists head for Malaysia over the long weekend.
Money changer employee nabbed in Malaysia after absconding with $470,000 cash
A 43-year-old employee of a money changing company was nabbed by Malaysian police within 12 hours after he absconded with $470,000 cash.
Visitor discovers war relic in Bukit Timah Nature Reserve
A war relic was discovered in Bukit Timah Nature Reserve, with police cordoning off an area for about five hours.
Cathay Pacific ends skirts-only rule for female staff
Hong Kong flag carrier Cathay Pacific will end its 70-year-old skirts-only rule for female uniformed staff after the flight attendants union won the right to wear trousers.
Video: 'I’m back': Arnold Schwarzenegger awake, in stable condition after heart surgery, spokesman says
Hollywood action star Arnold Schwarzenegger's first words after waking from the procedure were “I’m back,” according to his spokesman.