Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, March 31

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Saturday, March 31.

Grab-Uber deal faces interim action to ensure competition



The commission said that Grab and Uber can make written representations, and it will consider them before making a decision on whether to issue the directives. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO



Singapore's competition watchdog says it has grounds to suspect that Grab and Uber have infringed the Competition Act, and has proposed interim measures to preserve competition while it investigates their merger.

READ MORE HERE

UN blacklists dozens of ships, businesses over North Korea smuggling: Diplomat



North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (centre) during a dinner banquet in Beijing. PHOTO: AFP



The UN Security Council has blacklisted 27 ships, 21 companies and a businessman for helping North Korea circumvent sanctions, keeping the pressure on Pyongyang despite its recent diplomatic opening to talks, a diplomat said.

READ MORE HERE

Video: Farrer Park to make way for redevelopment



The yellow building houses the boxing gym, while the open fields are a popular spot for people to play sports such as football and ultimate frisbee. The Farrer Park fields were a hallowed ground for sports from the 1930s through to the 1980s. ST PHOTOS: JONATHAN CHOO



By the end of next month, the Singapore Amateur Boxing Association (Saba) will vacate the gym at Farrer Park, its home for 50 years, to move into a space at the Bedok Sports Hall.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore set for jump in China, India visitors



About seven in 10 travellers from India and China are holidaymakers who are typically attracted to the sights and sounds of Singapore, according to STB. PHOTO: ST FILE



About one in five travellers at Changi Airport today is either from China or India, and this proportion is set to increase significantly in the coming years.

READ MORE HERE

Modern home upsets neighbours of Tudor-style look of Toh Tuck estate



Dr Michael Teo's flat-roofed corner terrace house in Greenridge Crescent stands out among the more than 70 Tudor-style homes that were built in the 1980s. ST PHOTO: BENJAMIN SEETOR



When Dr Michael Teo's modern terrace house was built last year, it caused a ruckus, with neighbours complaining that it did not blend in with all the other houses in the private estate near Toh Tuck Road.

READ MORE HERE

Heavy traffic stretches overnight at land checkpoints due to Good Friday weekend



Several photos posted on Facebook show a long, snaking queue of vehicles towards the Woodlands checkpoint. PHOTOS: FACEBOOK/SUREENDRAN VIGNESWARAN



Land checkpoints saw heavy traffic for more than 16 hours since Thursday evening, as motorists head for Malaysia over the long weekend.

READ MORE HERE

Money changer employee nabbed in Malaysia after absconding with $470,000 cash



Police had received a report that the man had absconded with the cash he was supposed to have couriered to the money changer's office. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE



A 43-year-old employee of a money changing company was nabbed by Malaysian police within 12 hours after he absconded with $470,000 cash.

READ MORE HERE

Visitor discovers war relic in Bukit Timah Nature Reserve



Police had received a report that the man had absconded with the cash he was supposed to have couriered to the money changer's office. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE



A war relic was discovered in Bukit Timah Nature Reserve, with police cordoning off an area for about five hours.

READ MORE HERE

Cathay Pacific ends skirts-only rule for female staff



In 2014, Cathay Pacific flight attendants requested a redesign of their uniforms because they said they were too revealing and may provoke sexual harassment. PHOTO: AFP



Hong Kong flag carrier Cathay Pacific will end its 70-year-old skirts-only rule for female uniformed staff after the flight attendants union won the right to wear trousers.

READ MORE HERE

Video: 'I’m back': Arnold Schwarzenegger awake, in stable condition after heart surgery, spokesman says



Schwarzenegger at the 2017 GQ Men Of The Year awards in Berlin, where he was honoured as Legend of the Century. PHOTO: AFP



Hollywood action star Arnold Schwarzenegger's first words after waking from the procedure were “I’m back,” according to his spokesman.

READ MORE HERE