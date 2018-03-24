Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, March 24

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Saturday, March 24.

VIDEO: 'Heroic' French cop shot after swopping himself for hostage: Minister



Policemen at work outside the Super U supermarket in the town of Trebes, southern France on March 23, 2018, after special forces killed a gunman who had taken several people hostages for more than three hours. PHOTO: AFP



The policeman was among a group of officers who rushed to the scene after the attacker stormed the store and fired on shoppers and staff before taking them hostage.

READ MORE HERE

Three rare native mammals found as roadkill in Mandai, near works to build new zoos



A sign asking drivers to slow down at Mandai Lake Road on March 12, 2018. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



New homes for exotic animals are now being built in leafy Mandai, as construction of the new Rainforest Park and relocated Bird Park is underway.

READ MORE HERE

Retire smart and safe with CPF Life, says ST invest editor at askST@NLB talk



The Straits Times' invest editor and senior correspondent Lorna Tan speaking at the ninth edition of a series of askST@NLB talks at the Central Public Library on March 23, 2018. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHEN



Your CPF fund is a suitable and safe product for secure retirement: Whatever you put into your fund will come out as your life payouts.

READ MORE HERE

Foreign workers invited home for a meal under Singaporean's 'Come Makan With Me' initiative



Mr Mohamad Farid (in orange) with his family and two foreign workers at his parents' flat in Bedok in December 2017. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/MIGRANT WORKERS' CENTRE



Since November last year, a small group of people in Singapore have been quietly inviting foreign workers into their homes for a meal, in an initiative dubbed "Come Makan With Me".

READ MORE HERE

VIDEO: North Korea hawk Bolton's appointment as White House adviser fans worries in Asia



Former US ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton is known for his hard-line stance advocating the use of military force against North Korea and Iran. PHOTO: REUTERS



Voices of concern emerged in South Korea and elsewhere in Asia after US President Donald Trump shook up his foreign policy team again, prompting worries over Trump's pending summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

READ MORE HERE

British Airways crew member arrested for raping air stewardess in Singapore: Reports



British reports had said that a British Airways crew member had allegedly raped an air stewardess while on a stopover in Singapore. PHOTO: REUTERS



British Airways is cooperating with police investigations into a case of alleged rape involving its cabin crew.

READ MORE HERE

Typing 'BFF' to see if it turns green does not show if your Facebook account is secure



A viral post on Facebook claimed that you can check if your account is protected by typing BFF in a comment. PHOTO: AFP



If you use Facebook regularly, chances are that you will have seen this viral post this week claiming that you can check if your account is protected simply by typing in the word "BFF".

READ MORE HERE

Know what app permissions you are agreeing to



ST ILLUSTRATION: CEL GULAPA



Some give those you have downloaded access to more critical or potentially sensitive data.

READ MORE HERE

Obituary: 1950s tennis kingpin Ong Chew Bee, later a national golfer, lived the sporting life



Former national athlete Ong Chew Bee died on March 18, 2018, at the age of 93. ST PHOTO: ONG CHEW BEE



To perfect his chipping in golf, Ong Chew Bee for years spent every night outside his house hitting against the same spot on an old car tyre after the rest of his family had gone to bed.

READ MORE HERE

ST readers tea off with Hua Ting meal



Straits Times subscribers and their partners enjoying a tea-pairing dinner at Orchard Hotel's Hua Ting Restaurant on Thursday as part of the ST+ news with benefits rewards programme. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



They are the first to try chef Chung Lap Fai's summer tea-pairing degustation menu.

READ MORE HERE