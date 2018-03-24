Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, March 24

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Saturday, March 24.
VIDEO: 'Heroic' French cop shot after swopping himself for hostage: Minister
The policeman was among a group of officers who rushed to the scene after the attacker stormed the store and fired on shoppers and staff before taking them hostage.
Three rare native mammals found as roadkill in Mandai, near works to build new zoos
New homes for exotic animals are now being built in leafy Mandai, as construction of the new Rainforest Park and relocated Bird Park is underway.
Retire smart and safe with CPF Life, says ST invest editor at askST@NLB talk
Your CPF fund is a suitable and safe product for secure retirement: Whatever you put into your fund will come out as your life payouts.
Foreign workers invited home for a meal under Singaporean's 'Come Makan With Me' initiative
Since November last year, a small group of people in Singapore have been quietly inviting foreign workers into their homes for a meal, in an initiative dubbed "Come Makan With Me".
VIDEO: North Korea hawk Bolton's appointment as White House adviser fans worries in Asia
Voices of concern emerged in South Korea and elsewhere in Asia after US President Donald Trump shook up his foreign policy team again, prompting worries over Trump's pending summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
British Airways crew member arrested for raping air stewardess in Singapore: Reports
British Airways is cooperating with police investigations into a case of alleged rape involving its cabin crew.
Typing 'BFF' to see if it turns green does not show if your Facebook account is secure
If you use Facebook regularly, chances are that you will have seen this viral post this week claiming that you can check if your account is protected simply by typing in the word "BFF".
Know what app permissions you are agreeing to
Some give those you have downloaded access to more critical or potentially sensitive data.
Obituary: 1950s tennis kingpin Ong Chew Bee, later a national golfer, lived the sporting life
To perfect his chipping in golf, Ong Chew Bee for years spent every night outside his house hitting against the same spot on an old car tyre after the rest of his family had gone to bed.
ST readers tea off with Hua Ting meal
They are the first to try chef Chung Lap Fai's summer tea-pairing degustation menu.