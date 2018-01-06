Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Jan 6

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Saturday, Jan 6.

'Much needed update' to healthcare law



Beside covering a wide range of medical treatments and services, the Healthcare Services Bill will also give the authorities more powers, such as higher penalties for infringements. PHOTO: ST FILE



Sweeping healthcare regulations that include banning the hire of specified people to prevent abuse of the elderly are in the pipeline as the Health Ministry undertakes a major update of the law for the first time in 18 years.

Who's liable in driverless train accident?



The scene of the accident at Fajar LRT station in March last year. The victim's widow claims SMRT Light Rail and LTA were negligent, but the latter have denied the claim and suggest the accident was wholly or partly the victim's fault. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS



The knotty question of where liability lies when a driverless train runs over a commuter could be decided in what would be a landmark court ruling here.

Singapore to cut or remove toll charges for vehicles using Woodlands Checkpoint from Feb 1: LTA



Toll charges for vehicles using Woodlands Checkpoint, except motorcycles, will be cut or removed from Feb 1, 2018. PHOTO: ST FILE



The move comes after Malaysia's recent removal of toll charges at the Eastern Dispersal Link. The 8km highway terminates at the Causeway from inside Johor Baru.

Committee to get views on threat of fake news



ST ILLUSTRATION: CHNG CHOON HIONG



A committee of 10 MPs will consider the matter, get public feedback and then make policy recommendations - including if Singapore should introduce laws against so-called "fake news".

Bribes for overseas deals: 2 local firms charged since 1997



Keppel subsidiary Keppel Offshore & Marine (KOM) was fined US$422 million (S$562 million) for making corrupt payments in Brazil. PHOTO: KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED



Over the past 20 years, two local companies and 15 Singaporeans have been prosecuted in Singapore for giving bribes totalling $10.8 million to secure business deals overseas, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) told The Straits Times.

4 electronics firms fined record $19.5m for price fixing



The five firms were found to have discussed and agreed on the prices of aluminum electronic capacitors sold in South-east Asia. PHOTO: CCS



Four electronics firms were fined a record total of $19.5 million by the Competition Commission of Singapore (CCS) for fixing the price of electrical components.

VIDEO: In blizzard's icy wake, intense cold grips US North-east



Pedestrians walk through a slushy intersection in the Financial District, Jan 5, 2018 in New York City.PHOTO: AFP



Street crews dug out snow-clogged roads across the US North-east after a powerful blizzard, with temperatures set to plunge further during a brutal cold spell that has already killed at least 18 people.

VIDEO: US, South Korea wary ahead of inter-Korea talks



North Korean soldiers standing guard before the military demarcation line and Peace House, proposed as the venue of the upcoming talks between North and South Korea, at the border truce village of Panmunjom. PHOTO: AFP



Even as North Korea agreed to hold high-level talks with the South on Tuesday, Seoul and its ally Washington took care to stress that the dialogue will be focused on Pyong-yang's participation in next month's Winter Olympics and not on its nuclear programme.

CapitaLand to sell off 20 malls in China



CapitaMall Quanzhou in Quanzhou, Fujian province, one of the 20 Chinese malls developer CapitaLand is offloading. PHOTO: CAPITALAND



Developer CapitaLand is offloading its stake in 20 Chinese malls for 8.37 billion yuan (S$1.71 billion) in what analysts see as a timely move to refocus its operations.

Christopher Tan's picks of the hottest wheels for 2018



(Clockwise from top left) Alpine A110, Renault Zoe Long Range electric subcompact, Audi Q8 coupe-SUV, and the Volvo XC40. PHOTOS: ALPINE, RENAULT, AUDI, AFP



This year may well be another fork in the road for car buyers in Singapore.

