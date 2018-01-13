Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Jan 13

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Saturday, Jan 13.
Road map to boost Singapore's edge in maritime industry
Maintaining Singapore's thriving maritime industry as a world leader is the central theme of an ambitious new blueprint for the sector unveiled on Friday.
Poly grads not getting jobs as quickly: Poll
Fresh polytechnic graduates had it tougher in the job market last year, according to the latest survey conducted by the five polytechnics here - although the institutes said there was no cause to worry.
Video: Asean has benefited all living in the region: PM Lee Hsien Loong
As Asean chair, Singapore will start projects to strengthen the region's resilience against common threats such as terrorism, cyber crime and climate change, said PM Lee at the Experience Asean festival at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park.
Video: In cool weather, restaurant owner delivers blankets to those sleeping on the streets in Chinatown
The sight of an old man in Chinatown shivering while trying to sleep moved Mr Francis Ng to action last week. He estimates that he has given out more than 100 blankets so far.
Video: Donald Trump denies 's***hole' remarks as condemnation mounts at home and abroad
US President Donald Trump on Friday denied using the word “s***hole” to describe Haiti and African countries, but kept up criticism of a Senate immigration plan that he said would force the US to admit people from countries that “are doing badly”.
askST: What's next after the O levels?
JC or poly? Will there be fewer places in junior colleges, with several of them merging? ST's Senior Education Correspondent Sandra Davie answers queries on options after the O levels.
6-year-old girl who died after swimming lesson incident cremated on Friday
The girl was found floating unconscious in a 0.9m-deep pool at Kallang Basin swimming complex during her swimming lesson on Dec 20.
Florida 20-year-old claims $600 million Mega Millions jackpot
Mr Shane Missler, who was the only winner, said he had “a feeling” on the night of the draw that he would win. He opted to receive a one-time payment of nearly $282 million.
Video: Wealth gap in the US: Left behind in land of equal opportunity
America's wealth gap has been steadily widening. On average in 1981, the top 1 per cent of adult Americans earned 27 times more than the bottom 50 per cent. Today, they earn 81 times more.
Help pours in for Chinese boy who walks 4km in cold to reach school
A donation of 100,000 yuan (S$20,500) was sent to "Snowflake Boy" Wang Fuman's school in Yunnan province, after photos of him with icicles on his hair drew widespread attention to children from poor rural families.