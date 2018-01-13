Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Jan 13

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Saturday, Jan 13.

Road map to boost Singapore's edge in maritime industry



The Sea Transport Industry Transformation Map (ITM) has an overarching vision: to make Singapore a global maritime hub for connectivity, innovation and talent. PHOTO: ST FILE



Maintaining Singapore's thriving maritime industry as a world leader is the central theme of an ambitious new blueprint for the sector unveiled on Friday.

READ MORE HERE

Poly grads not getting jobs as quickly: Poll



Fresh polytechnic graduates had it tougher in the job market last year, according to the latest survey conducted by the five polytechnics here.PHOTO: ST FILE



Fresh polytechnic graduates had it tougher in the job market last year, according to the latest survey conducted by the five polytechnics here - although the institutes said there was no cause to worry.

READ MORE HERE

Video: Asean has benefited all living in the region: PM Lee Hsien Loong



Singer-songwriter Dick Lee performing the Asean theme song Rise at the Experience Asean festival yesterday. Watching the performance are (from right) Senior Minister of State Maliki Osman, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Josephine Teo, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Minister for Trade and Industry (Trade) Lim Hng Kiang, Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee and Senior Minister of State Koh Poh Koon.ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



As Asean chair, Singapore will start projects to strengthen the region's resilience against common threats such as terrorism, cyber crime and climate change, said PM Lee at the Experience Asean festival at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park.

READ MORE HERE

Video: In cool weather, restaurant owner delivers blankets to those sleeping on the streets in Chinatown



Mr Francis Ng (left) delivering a blanket to carpenter Chua Yong Sia, 61, who has been sleeping homeless in Chinatown for the last few years.PHOTO: LIM MIN ZHANG



The sight of an old man in Chinatown shivering while trying to sleep moved Mr Francis Ng to action last week. He estimates that he has given out more than 100 blankets so far.

READ MORE HERE

Video: Donald Trump denies 's***hole' remarks as condemnation mounts at home and abroad



US President Donald Trump at a press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on Jan 10, 2018.PHOTO: AFP



US President Donald Trump on Friday denied using the word “s***hole” to describe Haiti and African countries, but kept up criticism of a Senate immigration plan that he said would force the US to admit people from countries that “are doing badly”.

READ MORE HERE

askST: What's next after the O levels?



Students at Presbyterian High School receiving their GCE O-level examination results yesterday. No matter how a student fares in the O-level examinations, there will always be a pathway suited for him to explore, be it a junior college, polytechnic or ITE's Nitec and Higher Nitec courses.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



JC or poly? Will there be fewer places in junior colleges, with several of them merging? ST's Senior Education Correspondent Sandra Davie answers queries on options after the O levels.

READ MORE HERE

6-year-old girl who died after swimming lesson incident cremated on Friday



The girl, whose surname is Ler, was found floating unconscious at Kallang Basin swimming complex during her swimming lesson on Dec 20.PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS



The girl was found floating unconscious in a 0.9m-deep pool at Kallang Basin swimming complex during her swimming lesson on Dec 20.

READ MORE HERE

Florida 20-year-old claims $600 million Mega Millions jackpot



Shane Missler (left) in a photo from his Facebook page.PHOTO: FACEBOOK



Mr Shane Missler, who was the only winner, said he had “a feeling” on the night of the draw that he would win. He opted to receive a one-time payment of nearly $282 million.

READ MORE HERE

Video: Wealth gap in the US: Left behind in land of equal opportunity



Mr “Kaels” Raybon has been living on the streets of San Francisco since he was released from jail more than 15 years ago.PHOTO: JEANNE HALLACY



America's wealth gap has been steadily widening. On average in 1981, the top 1 per cent of adult Americans earned 27 times more than the bottom 50 per cent. Today, they earn 81 times more.

READ MORE HERE

Help pours in for Chinese boy who walks 4km in cold to reach school



Volunteers with eight-year-old Wang Fuman after helping him put on a pair of gloves. Donations, including winter clothing and heaters for his school in Yunnan, have poured in since his "Snowflake Boy" photo went viral.PHOTO: CHINA DAILY



A donation of 100,000 yuan (S$20,500) was sent to "Snowflake Boy" Wang Fuman's school in Yunnan province, after photos of him with icicles on his hair drew widespread attention to children from poor rural families.

READ MORE HERE