Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Dec 9

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Saturday, Dec 9.
US defends Donald Trump on Jerusalem at the UN
US ambassador Nikki Haley defended Trump as remaining committed to the peace process and a two state solution if the Israelis and Palestinians choose this.
Review needed over cladding issue as safety concerns now involve more buildings
After all, how can sub-standard building materials that could put occupants at risk somehow slip through Singapore's tough and stringent building controls?
Shorter service hours start at selected MRT stations on East-West and North-South lines
The shorter operating hours are aimed at allowing for longer engineering hours on the two lines.
Causes Week 2017: Old hotel linen gets new lease of life - with seniors' help
Several years ago, Mr Stefan Phang noticed that the luxury hotels which used his company's services were throwing away tonnes of good quality linen every month.
Virtual telco sells 'shrinking bill' promotion
A new virtual mobile telco is setting up shop in Singapore with an unusual proposition to consumers.
AGC sets out arguments for bringing case against Li Shengwu
Mr Li Shengwu may have put his Facebook privacy settings on "friends only" when he published a post that allegedly attacked the independence of Singapore's judiciary, but this does not entitle him to claim privacy, the Attorney-General's Chambers has argued.
4% dip in families getting short to medium term government financial aid
After rising for four consecutive years, the number of families receiving short to medium term financial aid from the Government fell last year.
Bitcoin drops after dramatic gains ahead of futures launch
Bitcoin lost almost a fifth of its value in 10 hours, having surged more than 40 per cent in the preceding 48 hours, sparking fears the market may be heading for a price collapse.
No idea how to dress your Christmas tree? Here are suggestions for every budget
There are 16 days till Christmas and if you have not yet decked your halls, do not worry.
Skating: Singapore's first Winter Olympian Cheyenne Goh is ST's Athlete of the Month
Her first brush with ice skating took place at a public rink in Quebec when she was about four years old.