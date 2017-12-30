Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Dec 30

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Saturday, Dec 30.

Singapore petrol usage set to hit record despite fewer vehicles

Despite a shrinking vehicle population, Singapore's petrol consumption is rising - a phenomenon that experts attribute to the proliferation of private-hire cars.

Indonesian couple awarded $1.6m in lawsuit against AIA over bogus insurance policy

An elderly Indonesian couple won a marathon lawsuit against insurer AIA on Friday (Dec 29) over a fake US$5.06 million (S$7 million) policy they had bought from a rogue AIA top agent.

Orchard Road will always be special to me, with or without cars

I still love Orchard Road. Maybe it is because of my beautiful memories of the place. These go back a long way, but the best and most vivid ones were built when I was a teenager and, later, a 20something.

Joy, relief as Singaporean cameraman returns after two months in Myanmar prison

Local cameraman Lau Hon Meng and Malaysian documentary producer Mok Choy Lin arrived at Changi Airport on Friday (Dec 29) evening after spending two months in a Myanmar prison for flouting a colonial-era aircraft law by filming in the country with a drone.

Indonesia beefs up anti-terror unit to tackle growing terror threat

Indonesia is beefing up its elite Detachment 88 unit. There will be an additional 600 policemen assigned to the squad, bringing the total headcount to 1,300.

Keppel O&M to impose $11.9m in penalties on errant staff

Keppel Offshore & Marine is set to impose US$8.9 million (S$11.9 million) in financial sanctions on 12 former or current employees as part of its disciplinary actions arising from the Brazil bribery case.

'Insulting modesty' law does not apply to men, rules court

The value of a man's modesty versus a woman's has come under the spotlight after the Public Prosecutor appealed against a 10-week jail term given to a man who covertly took obscene videos and photographs of 33 men in public toilets.

Dental crown and bridge treatment may be faster and cheaper with new technology

By the end of next year, patients who need dental crown or bridge treatment may be able to get it done within a shorter time, at a lower cost and with higher accuracy.

Dog owners can apply for, renew pets' licences for up to 3 years from March 2018: AVA

With this revised licensing scheme, both new and existing dog owners can choose to apply for or renew their dogs' licences for either one, two, or three years.

Fresh bouquets sent to home with weekly subscription

Floral subscription services, in which florists deliver bouquets regularly, are becoming a growing business.​

