Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Dec 23

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Saturday, Dec 23.

Keppel O&M to pay US$422m in fines after reaching global resolution on corruption probe

Keppel Corporation's offshore and marine unit has reached a global resolution with criminal authorities in the United States, Brazil and Singapore in relation to corrupt payments made by a former agent in Brazil.

VIDEO: UN Security Council imposes new sanctions on North Korea

The UN Security Council unanimously imposed new sanctions on North Korea following its latest intercontinental ballistic missile test, a move that analysts said could have a significant impact on the isolated country's struggling economy.

Man held over Christmas attack plot in San Francisco: FBI

Federal agents arrested a former US Marine for allegedly plotting a Christmas attack in San Francisco inspired by the ISIS militant group, according to court documents.

Film-makers concerned that changes to Films Act may 'erode public confidence'

Fifty Singaporean film-makers have signed a position paper calling on the authorities to reconsider proposed amendments to the Films Act.

No summons for President's car, but security convoys urged to obey traffic rules

Officers who provide security protection to the president and other senior political leaders have been reminded to make sure their security convoys comply with traffic rules, without compromising the safety and security of the VIPs they are escorting.

More enjoying white Christmas at year-end

More Singaporeans are making use of the two long festive weekends to take an extended holiday overseas compared with last year, say travel industry players.

NGO slams study claiming most maids here are exploited

A recent study, that claimed most maids here are exploited, has been denounced - by the very group that conceptualised the study.

UN vote on Jerusalem a signal of US limits, and an act of defiance

The United Nations General Assembly resolution condemning President Donald Trump's Dec 6 decision to move the US Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, is seen as both a signal of the limits to US ability to lead a peace effort in the region, and a pushback against the President's personal bellicose public diplomacy.

Modern-day Mowgli: Indian toddler forges bond with monkeys

A two-year-old Indian boy has become a modern-day Mowgli and the subject of local intrigue after befriending a gang of langur monkeys.

VIDEO: The Straits Times Car of the Year 2017: Lexus hits top spot

The sensational Lexus LC500 has clinched this year's Straits Times Car of the Year title - a first for the Toyota-owned marque.

