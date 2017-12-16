Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Dec 16

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Saturday, Dec 16.

380,000 Uber users hit in Singapore's largest data breach

Personal information, including names, e-mail addresses and mobile phone numbers, were exposed when Uber was hacked last year, the ride-sharing company disclosed.

VIDEO: New quick response teams patrolling busy areas

Since Dec 1, In-Situ Reaction Teams (IRTs) have been deployed in popular areas in Singapore, such as Orchard Road and Marina Bay, to heighten security during the festive period.

Star scientists Jackie Ying, Birgitte Lane stepping down from key leadership roles at A*Star's research institutes

While they will continue as senior A*Star scientists and run their own labs, they will no longer have a say in how their institutes are run, or their research direction.

Limited service on Sundays for Sengkang-Punggol LRT

Move is meant to facilitate maintenance and upgrading work in January and February next year, said LTA.

Wife tricked man into giving up inheritance

Just one week after his millionaire mother was killed in 2014, a man's wife tricked him into signing a handwritten deed of trust which would have him give up all his assets. This included an inheritance of some $25 million from his mother, who was worth some $54 million.

Cushion that did not sit well in museum gift shop

A cushion featuring a Japanese World War II dive bomber set against the backdrop of a crimson-red Japanese flag has raised some eyebrows.

When saying 'haha' does not mean you're laughing

What happens when "hehe" means "you are stupid" and "haha" means "get lost"? And to give a treat is "vomiting blood"?

Christmas lights on or lights off? Take our quiz

The Christmas lights in Orchard Road are up and twinkling. But for the first time, the annual light-up is being switched on earlier this year - from 3pm daily since Nov 11. Have you noticed the lights?

Sparkling chandeliers and luxurious Victorian-inspired furniture glam up HDB maisonette

It has always been home owner Ivanna Cherylynn Tan Jumaat's dream to own a maisonette apartment filled with luxurious Victorian-inspired furniture and designs.

Surgeon who etched his initials on patients' livers is convicted of assault

According to British news reports, Simon Bramhall, 53, admitted to using an argon beam to etch "SB," his initials, onto the livers.

