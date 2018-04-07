Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, April 7

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Saturday, April 7.
Video: Najib set to unveil election manifesto vowing to 'make Malaysia great'
Barisan Nasional is expected to officially unveil the "Hebatkan Negaraku" (Make My Country Great) slogan tonight, when Prime Minister Najib Razak launches the ruling coaltition's election manifesto in front of some 40,000 supporters.
Last 400,000 HDB homes nudged to go for digital TV
After a six-year campaign to get Singapore households to switch from analogue to digital broadcasting, up to 400,000 Housing Board homes yet to make the switch are set to come on board.
Video: Scoot bomb scare: Presence of fighters didn't alarm most people, says passenger
Passengers on a Scoot flight from Singapore to Hat Yai, Thailand, first realised something was amiss when the plane suddenly descended mid-flight on Thursday afternoon.
askST: What causes strong wind gusts in Singapore?
The Meteorological Service Singapore reported that a wind gust strength of 133.3kmh was measured in Tengah last Friday - the strongest since 2010.
Chen Show Mao unlikely to battle Pritam Singh for Workers' Party chief position on Sunday
Signs are that Workers' Party's (WP) Mr Chen Show Mao has decided not to challenge Mr Pritam Singh for the party's top post on Sunday, paving the way for Mr Singh's ascendance as WP's next secretary-general.
Video: South Korea's Park Geun Hye jailed: The scandal that brought down a president
The scandal that led to the jailing of former South Korean president Park Geun Hye for 24 years on Friday came to light in September 2016, when thousands of students at Seoul's prestigious Ehwa University staged a protest against the manipulation of the academic records of a student.
Video: Boracay island closure: Airlines offer options such as full refund, change of destination
Some airlines are extending options such as a full refund and a change of destination to customers whose flights to Kalibo and Caticlan in the Philippines have been affected by the impending closure of Boracay island.
Travelling Farm brings gardening to the masses
The farm, which started its travels in December at Bougainvillea Park, will be doing three-month stints at Raffles Place Park, Dhoby Ghaut Green and Bougainvillea Park in a rotation that ends in December 2020.
Local bakeries selling versions of on-trend 'dirty' bread that is hot in Beijing, Taiwan
Dirty is not how one usually hopes bread to be. However, a recent trend of "dirty" bread or buns, literally "zang zang bao" in Chinese, has proliferated in Beijing and Taiwan.
Video: Training birds to free-fly takes off among enthusiasts
It is one thing to train your dog to fetch - it is another to train your pet bird to fly back to you.