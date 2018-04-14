Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, April 14

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Saturday, April 14.
Three veteran ministers expected to step down in Cabinet reshuffle
A Cabinet reshuffle is expected to be announced this month, and it will see younger ministers being placed in new portfolios to prepare them for bigger leadership roles, say MPs and political analysts.
Drivers welcome extension for Uber's services
The directives issued by the CCCS to keep the private-hire car market open while it investigates the merger also require Grab not to lock drivers into exclusivity obligations.
Baby in yacht blaze at Sentosa Cove undergoes 8 operations in 3 weeks
A nine-month-old baby who suffered severe burns when the yacht he was on burst into flames has undergone seven operations and one skin graft since the incident at Sentosa Cove three weeks ago.
Clearing the air on war against old bikes
Evidence is required to convince people that old motorcycles contribute most to vehicular CO emissions here.
Video of fracas involving five-year-old boy with autism draws mixed reactions
The recent incident involving the abuse of a boy with autism at a playground in Yishun has sparked strong online debate.
Singapore Zoo's Inuka the polar bear through the years
Singapore's beloved polar bear, Inuka, is ailing and might have to be put down. Let's take a walk down memory lane and remember Inuka's lifetime in the tropics.
Malaysia elections: Scandal-hit Umno women's chief Shahrizat Jalil tipped to contest again
The chief of Umno's powerful women's wing was not fielded in the previous Malaysian general election after her husband's entanglement with the so-called cows-and-condo scandal caused public outrage.
Donald Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen has been under criminal probe for months, US says
A months-long investigation into President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen’s business dealings led to this week’s searches of Cohen’s residence, hotel room, office, safety deposit box and two cell phones, US prosecutors told a judge in a court filing.
Indian lawmaker arrested over teenager's rape as protests mount
A lawmaker from India's ruling party was arrested on Friday in connection with the rape of a teenager, police said, after days of protests by activists accusing authorities of failing to investigate the case and other attacks.
Commonwealth Games: Feng Tianwei and Yu Mengyu claim table tennis team's first gold
Singapore paddlers Feng Tianwei and Yu Mengyu won the Republic's table tennis team's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games when they beat India's Manika Batra and Mouma Das 11-5, 11-4, 11-5.