Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Nov 6

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Monday, Nov 6.

VIDEO: Donald Trump warns North Korea against testing US resolve



"No one - no dictator, no regime and no nation - should underestimate, ever, American resolve," said US President Donald Trump in Japan. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG



US President Donald Trump landed yesterday in Japan, in the first leg of a gruelling five-nation tour of Asia, and lost no time in issuing a warning to North Korea, whose missile provocations have become his key foreign policy challenge.

VIDEO: More than 20 dead in Texas church shooting; gunman killed



FBI officials arrive at the site of a mass shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, US on Nov 5, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS



A gunman shot dead at least 20 worshippers attending Sunday morning services at a Baptist church in Texas, in the latest mass shooting to shock the United States, news media reported.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth's private estate invested £10m in offshore funds: Leaked documents



Britain's Queen Elizabeth II reacts during a visit to the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment at the Hyde Park Barracks in west London on Oct 24, 2017. PHOTO: AFP



Millions of pounds from the private estate of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II have been invested in offshore tax haven funds, a huge new leak of financial documents revealed on Sunday (Nov 5).

Big increase in child porn webpages hosted in Singapore



Last year, the Ministry of Social and Family Development investigated 107 cases of sexual abuse involving children, up from 82 in 2015. PHOTO: THE NEW PAPER



Singapore accounts for a disproportionate number of Asia's webpages containing images of child sexual abuse, a disturbing trend that experts say needs close monitoring.

The island's tally made up 12 per cent of nearly 2,000 such webpages hosted across the continent last year, Britain-based charity Internet Watch Foundation (IWF) found.

ST Singaporean of the Year: First 4 nominees for award to honour Singapore heroes



(Clockwise from top left) Jason Chee, Kirsten Tan, Sonny Liew and Wong Kah Chun, the first batch of shortlisted finalists for The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2017 award. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM / NATIONAL ARTS COUNCIL / LIANHE ZAOBAO



A para-athlete, a film-maker, a graphic novelist and a conductor are the first four nominees for The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2017 award.

Now in its third year and supported by the bank UBS Singapore, the award seeks to recognise Singaporeans whose extraordinary acts of goodwill have improved their community and the lives of others.

Japanese serial killer's victims include 3 high school students



Takahiro Shiraishi covers his face with his hands as he is transported to the prosecutor's office from a police station in Tokyo on Nov 1, 2017. PHOTO: AFP



Japanese broadcaster NHK reported yesterday that at least three of the nine victims who were hacked by serial killer Takahiro Shiraishi were high school students. One may have been as young as 15.

Singaporeans stranded at Penang airport for 9 hours, as heavy rains ground flights



Cars submerged by floodwaters in George Town, Penang, on Nov 4, 2017. Passengers at Penang International Airport were left stranded after their flight was repeatedly postponed, and finally cancelled, because of the inclement weather. PHOTO: REUTERS



Passengers of a SilkAir flight, including Singaporeans, were stranded at Penang International Airport for about nine hours, as heavy rains and strong wind grounded flights in the Malaysian state.

Landed home deals surge on pent-up demand



Savills Singapore research head Alan Cheong says landed homes posted a bigger price decline than private apartments and condominiums over 15 quarters, before prices turned up in the third quarter. This narrowed the price differential between the two categories, improving the attractiveness of landed homes. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



The number of landed residential property transactions spiked in the first 10 months of this year, putting the full-year number on track to be the best showing in five years.

Property consultants attribute the surge in landed housing deals to the ongoing broader recovery in the residential market.

Football: Man City well ahead after beating Arsenal as Chelsea outclass United



Chelsea's Spanish striker Alvaro Morata (centre) runs with the ball during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in London on Nov 5, 2017. PHOTO: AFP



Manchester City were left with a healthy eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League after second-placed Manchester United suffered a 1-0 loss away to champions Chelsea hours after the leaders saw off Arsenal 3-1 on Sunday (Nov 5).

The Life Interview with Peter Teo: PS.Cafe co-founder went from fashion to food ​



Mr Peter Teo at the new PS.Cafe outlet on the third floor of Raffles City Shopping Centre. PHOTO: DESMOND WEE, GIN TAY FOR THE STRAITS TIMES



The latest PS.Cafe outlet, which opens today, looks like a greenhouse that somehow found its way to the third floor of Raffles City Shopping Centre.

With its 7m-high, three-sided green wall, black-and-white awnings and lashings of dark wood, the 100-seat cafe is a handsome addition to the seven other PS.Cafes that serve Western and Asian bistro-style fare, as well as two Chopsuey Cafes that serve Chinese food with a Western influence.

