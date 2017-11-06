Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Nov 6

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Monday, Nov 6.
VIDEO: Donald Trump warns North Korea against testing US resolve
US President Donald Trump landed yesterday in Japan, in the first leg of a gruelling five-nation tour of Asia, and lost no time in issuing a warning to North Korea, whose missile provocations have become his key foreign policy challenge.
VIDEO: More than 20 dead in Texas church shooting; gunman killed
A gunman shot dead at least 20 worshippers attending Sunday morning services at a Baptist church in Texas, in the latest mass shooting to shock the United States, news media reported.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth's private estate invested £10m in offshore funds: Leaked documents
Millions of pounds from the private estate of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II have been invested in offshore tax haven funds, a huge new leak of financial documents revealed on Sunday (Nov 5).
Big increase in child porn webpages hosted in Singapore
Singapore accounts for a disproportionate number of Asia's webpages containing images of child sexual abuse, a disturbing trend that experts say needs close monitoring.
The island's tally made up 12 per cent of nearly 2,000 such webpages hosted across the continent last year, Britain-based charity Internet Watch Foundation (IWF) found.
ST Singaporean of the Year: First 4 nominees for award to honour Singapore heroes
A para-athlete, a film-maker, a graphic novelist and a conductor are the first four nominees for The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2017 award.
Now in its third year and supported by the bank UBS Singapore, the award seeks to recognise Singaporeans whose extraordinary acts of goodwill have improved their community and the lives of others.
Japanese serial killer's victims include 3 high school students
Japanese broadcaster NHK reported yesterday that at least three of the nine victims who were hacked by serial killer Takahiro Shiraishi were high school students. One may have been as young as 15.
Singaporeans stranded at Penang airport for 9 hours, as heavy rains ground flights
Passengers of a SilkAir flight, including Singaporeans, were stranded at Penang International Airport for about nine hours, as heavy rains and strong wind grounded flights in the Malaysian state.
Landed home deals surge on pent-up demand
The number of landed residential property transactions spiked in the first 10 months of this year, putting the full-year number on track to be the best showing in five years.
Property consultants attribute the surge in landed housing deals to the ongoing broader recovery in the residential market.
Football: Man City well ahead after beating Arsenal as Chelsea outclass United
Manchester City were left with a healthy eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League after second-placed Manchester United suffered a 1-0 loss away to champions Chelsea hours after the leaders saw off Arsenal 3-1 on Sunday (Nov 5).
The Life Interview with Peter Teo: PS.Cafe co-founder went from fashion to food
The latest PS.Cafe outlet, which opens today, looks like a greenhouse that somehow found its way to the third floor of Raffles City Shopping Centre.
With its 7m-high, three-sided green wall, black-and-white awnings and lashings of dark wood, the 100-seat cafe is a handsome addition to the seven other PS.Cafes that serve Western and Asian bistro-style fare, as well as two Chopsuey Cafes that serve Chinese food with a Western influence.