Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Nov 27

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Monday, Nov 27.
Video: Bali's erupting Mount Agung spews ash up to 4,000m as airport remains open
In the most powerful series of eruptions so far, the volcano erupted three times on Sunday, forcing authorities ban flights over the area.
Innovation and traditional strengths key to Singapore's role in China's Belt and Road Initiative
There is a palpable buzz to the innovation scene in China, and opportunities are growing for Singaporeans to learn from and collaborate with their Chinese counterparts, Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat said on Sunday.
Building maintenance to be part of design, and not afterthought, as part of industry overhaul
A new framework is set to be launched by the end of the year - likely as part of the government's real estate industry transformation map - to overhaul the building maintenance sector.
Housewife scammed of almost $52,000 by fraudsters on accommodation website Airbnb
Ms April Cho, having registered for a pastry-making course in Paris, paid for a seven-month stay in an apartment - but it turned out to be a scam.
South-east Asia's roaring economies
Economies are booming across the region, helped by a combination of stronger exports, a slew of infrastructure projects and higher domestic consumption. ST looks at some of the region's star performers.
Video: Same same, but different - A visit to the Dakota Crescent replica in Johor Baru
While Dakota Crescent is now a ghost town having been vacated this year as part of redevelopment plans for the estate, a parallel universe exists just across the border.
Video: River cleanup is never done, Singaporeans must still learn not to litter - PM Lee Hsien Loong
Forty years after Singapore embarked on a cleanup of the Singapore River, PM Lee says that keeping the river clean is a relentless effort and people should help by refraining from littering.
Mandatory settling-in programme for foreign workers to start in second half of 2018
From the second half of next year, new foreign workers will attend a mandatory Settling-in Programme (SIP), similar to that for first-time domestic workers.
Minister Josephine Teo takes over as first woman president of HomeTeamNS
It marks the first time a woman is leading the non-profit organisation that recognises the contributions of Singapore Police Force and Singapore Civil Defence Force operationally ready national servicemen.
Video: Expats get schooled in Singlish, local culture at British Council
The next time you are at a coffee shop, you might overhear an expatriate ordering "kopi-o siew dai" (coffee with less sugar) and even exclaim "shiok", a Singlish term for "very good", after a sip.