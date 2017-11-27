Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Nov 27

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Monday, Nov 27.

Video: Bali's erupting Mount Agung spews ash up to 4,000m as airport remains open



Balinese Hindus take part in a ceremony, where they pray near Mount Agung in hopes of preventing a volcanic eruption. PHOTO: AFP



In the most powerful series of eruptions so far, the volcano erupted three times on Sunday, forcing authorities ban flights over the area.

READ MORE HERE

Innovation and traditional strengths key to Singapore's role in China's Belt and Road Initiative



Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat speaking with Singapore students at Tsinghua University on Nov 25, 2017. Mr Heng said that there are opportunities for Singaporeans to learn from and collaborate with their Chinese counterparts. ST PHOTO: LIM YAN LIANG



There is a palpable buzz to the innovation scene in China, and opportunities are growing for Singaporeans to learn from and collaborate with their Chinese counterparts, Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat said on Sunday.

READ MORE HERE

Building maintenance to be part of design, and not afterthought, as part of industry overhaul



As part of the government's real estate industry transformation map, a new framework to overhaul the building maintenance sector is set to be launched by the end of the year. PHOTO: ST FILE



A new framework is set to be launched by the end of the year - likely as part of the government's real estate industry transformation map - to overhaul the building maintenance sector.

READ MORE HERE

Housewife scammed of almost $52,000 by fraudsters on accommodation website Airbnb



Airbnb users around the world have been fooled by fraudsters who communicated with them over e-mail and provided links to websites that looked almost exactly like the original. PHOTO: AFP



Ms April Cho, having registered for a pastry-making course in Paris, paid for a seven-month stay in an apartment - but it turned out to be a scam.

READ MORE HERE

South-east Asia's roaring economies



PHOTOS: RAUL DANCEL, AFP, BLOOMBERG



Economies are booming across the region, helped by a combination of stronger exports, a slew of infrastructure projects and higher domestic consumption. ST looks at some of the region's star performers.

READ MORE HERE

Video: Same same, but different - A visit to the Dakota Crescent replica in Johor Baru



The dove playground in Stulang Durat, in Johor Baru, which bears a striking resemblance to the playground in Dakota Crescent in Singapore. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



While Dakota Crescent is now a ghost town having been vacated this year as part of redevelopment plans for the estate, a parallel universe exists just across the border.

READ MORE HERE

Video: River cleanup is never done, Singaporeans must still learn not to litter - PM Lee Hsien Loong



PUB said the litter in the vicinity of the Singapore River can be washed into the drains by rain and find its way into the river. PHOTO: AZIZ HUSSIN FOR STRAITS TIMES



Forty years after Singapore embarked on a cleanup of the Singapore River, PM Lee says that keeping the river clean is a relentless effort and people should help by refraining from littering.

READ MORE HERE

Mandatory settling-in programme for foreign workers to start in second half of 2018



Foreign workers taking photos at a photo booth at a Manpower Ministry appreciation dinner on Nov 26, 2017. ST PHOTO: SEOW BEI YI



From the second half of next year, new foreign workers will attend a mandatory Settling-in Programme (SIP), similar to that for first-time domestic workers.

READ MORE HERE

Minister Josephine Teo takes over as first woman president of HomeTeamNS



President of HomeTeamNS Josephine Teo at the HomeTeamNS Members Extravaganza 2017 on Nov 26, 2017. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



It marks the first time a woman is leading the non-profit organisation that recognises the contributions of Singapore Police Force and Singapore Civil Defence Force operationally ready national servicemen.

READ MORE HERE

Video: Expats get schooled in Singlish, local culture at British Council



About 60 people of more than 24 nationalities turned up for the sixth edition of the British Council's Coffee Morning sessions, held at its Napier Road premises, last Monday. PHOTO: ST VIDEO



The next time you are at a coffee shop, you might overhear an expatriate ordering "kopi-o siew dai" (coffee with less sugar) and even exclaim "shiok", a Singlish term for "very good", after a sip.

READ MORE HERE