Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Nov 20

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Monday, Nov 20.

Video: Learn right lessons from MRT incidents - PM Lee



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the PAP Awards and Convention 2017 on Nov 19, 2017, at Big Box. ST PHOTO: SEAH KWANG PENG



Major rail disruptions such as the flooding at Bishan and a train collision last week at Joo Koon have shaken public confidence and should not have happened, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the annual People's Action Party convention on Sunday.

News analysis: Importance of two-way trust between PAP and the people



PM Lee Hsien Loong and wife Ho Ching takes a group photo with party members at the PAP Awards and Convention 2017. ST PHOTO: SEAH KWANG PENG



Why did PM Lee choose to focus on trust at this year's PAP convention? There are two big hints in his speech.

Motorists to get new alert to pay tolls at checkpoints



Motorists who are caught not paying tolls at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints the first time are fined $50, while repeat offenders are fined $100. PHOTO: THE NEW PAPER



A new system to be implemented at the Tuas and Woodlands checkpoints by next year will help the authorities detect and nab motorists who do not pay their tolls and fees.

Young doctors here feeling burnt-out, says study



Dr Jonathan Yap (left), associate consultant in the National Heart Centre Singapore's cardiology department, seeing a patient with his mentor, Associate Professor Yeo Khung Keong, a senior consultant. The mentorship programme is among hospital schemes that aim to help young doctors cope with stress. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



A local study has found that medical residents - who are training to be specialists - in Singapore are more burnt-out than their counterparts in the US, and have lower levels of empathy.

Scoot overtakes SilkAir and narrows the gap with SIA in economy market



Scoot is about a third as big as SIA in the economy market. PHOTO: ST FILE



Booking an economy seat on a Singapore Airlines flight may become more difficult in the future, as the premium carrier takes a back seat so that its budget arm, Scoot, can climb higher.

Erratic lift behaviour plagues residents of premium BTO flats in Boon Keng



Erratic lift behaviour and at least 20 breakdowns this year have plagued residents of the new Built-To-Order, premium flats at McNair Towers in Boon Keng. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/MCNAIR TOWERS



Heavy landings, lifts stopping mid-journey and at least 20 breakdowns this year have plagued residents of the new Built-To-Order, premium flats at McNair Towers in Boon Keng since the keys were handed over in August 2016.

Video: Scaling a wall, tackling a gunman... all part of training for elite Emergency Response Teams



Straits Times journalist Ng Huiwen going through a scenario-based drill - a simulated gunman attack (above) - with officers from the police's elite Emergency Response Team moving in to rescue victims. ST PHOTOS: LIM YAOHUI



The Straits Times' Ng Huiwen experiences first-hand the Emergency Response Teams' tough training, which includes being thrown into rapidly developing terrorist scenarios.

Mystery of shared bikes left by PIE slip road, as firms face challenges to curb errant parking



Shared bicycles seen left along Adam Road on Nov 10, by the slip road to the Pan Island Expressway, in the direction of Tuas. One explanation for the mass bike dumping in an area with few pedestrians is that workers use them, then leave them behind when their company vehicle picks them up. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



When shared bicycles are parked indiscriminately, they are normally strewn about in a residential estate or in places where many people would pass through.

Video: The many faces of Alibaba founder Jack Ma



The billionaire, seen here speaking during his firm's inaugural Gateway '17 conference in Detroit in June, has a flair for storytelling. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG



Affectionately known as Papa Ma by Chinese netizens and youngsters, Alibaba founder Jack Ma is now also a recording artist and a gongfu movie star.

Video: The Life Interview with Lim Tit Meng - Champion of science



Dr Lim Tit Meng took over the helm of Science Centre Singapore in 2010. PHOTO: JONATHAN CHOO



If you think the chief executive of Science Centre Singapore would be a nerdy fuddy-duddy, you would be wrong.

