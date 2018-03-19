Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, March 19

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Monday, March 19.
Changi Airport to penalise airlines that don't watch the clock
Travellers can expect fewer delays as airlines that end up disrupting schedules will face a fine of up to $100,000 and risk losing their landing slots.
Asean, Australia doing their best to help Myanmar re-establish stability in Rohingya crisis: PM Lee
The crisis was "comprehensively discussed" at the inaugural Asean-Australia Special Summit, where flashpoints including the South China Sea and North Korea were also addressed.
Telcos act on complaints over third party charges; not all content providers bound by code of practice
The move comes after an ST report last month on customer complaints about SMS messages and unwanted charges from subscription mobile game services.
Fewer babies born out of wedlock, even after some maternity benefits given to single mums
MP Louis Ng said this will allay concerns that by giving the benefits married women enjoy to single mums, this will lead to more unwed mothers.
Singdollar bond market gets a booster
The collective sale fever last year could kick some life back into the lacklustre Singdollar bond market, say experts.
Malaysia's opposition in all-out bid for Johor
Opposition alliance Pakatan Harapan is making an all-outbid for the Barisan Nasional stronghold of Ayer Hitam, where it will field its rising star Liew Chin Tong.
IMF chief Christine Lagarde warns 'no winners' in trade wars
The International Monetary Fund chief has cautioned the US against against putting up barriers to trade.
Vladimir Putin rejects Russia spy attack claims as chemical weapons experts head to Britain
"It's complete drivel, rubbish, nonsense...we have destroyed all chemical weapons," Mr Putin told supporters after winning a fourth term as president.
Trump-Mueller showdown looms as lawyer urges end to Russia probe
President Donald Trump and his lawyer fired what may be the first shots in a showdown with Special Counsel Robert Mueller over the future of his investigation into Russian election meddling and Mr Trump's campaign.
Black Panther surpasses Tomb Raider for fifth box office crown
Black Panther has become only the seventh film to pass the U$600 million (S$791 million) milestone at the North American box office, and is the second-fastest to do so.