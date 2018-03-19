Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, March 19

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Monday, March 19.

Changi Airport to penalise airlines that don't watch the clock



It is important for Changi Airport to use its two runways effectively, said industry experts. When flights come in early or late, it puts pressure not just on air navigation systems but also on air traffic controllers who have to manage more flights during a specific time block. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Travellers can expect fewer delays as airlines that end up disrupting schedules will face a fine of up to $100,000 and risk losing their landing slots.

Asean, Australia doing their best to help Myanmar re-establish stability in Rohingya crisis: PM Lee



Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at a joint press conference on the last day of the Asean-Australia Special Summit in Sydney on March 18, 2018. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN



The crisis was "comprehensively discussed" at the inaugural Asean-Australia Special Summit, where flashpoints including the South China Sea and North Korea were also addressed.

Telcos act on complaints over third party charges; not all content providers bound by code of practice



StarHub customer Venkat R. was billed $11.99 on his mobile phone bill for a service called Gameasy, which he says he did not sign up for. PHOTO: COURTESY OF MR VENKAT R.



The move comes after an ST report last month on customer complaints about SMS messages and unwanted charges from subscription mobile game services.

Fewer babies born out of wedlock, even after some maternity benefits given to single mums



Based on provisional figures, there were 836 babies born to Singaporean unwed mothers in 2017, a slight dip from 843 babies born in 2016. PHOTO: ST FILE



MP Louis Ng said this will allay concerns that by giving the benefits married women enjoy to single mums, this will lead to more unwed mothers.

Singdollar bond market gets a booster



ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



The collective sale fever last year could kick some life back into the lacklustre Singdollar bond market, say experts.

Malaysia's opposition in all-out bid for Johor



Transport Minister and Malaysian Chinese Association president Liow Tiong Lai (second from left) with MCA deputy president and Ayer Hitam's three-time MP Wee Ka Siong before a party rally in Johor Jaya. Former Malaysian prime minister and Pakatan Harapan chairman Mahathir Mohamad (right) with Mr Liew Chin Tong, the opposition alliance's candidate for Ayer Hitam, during a rally in the constituency. ST PHOTOS: MARK CHEONG



Opposition alliance Pakatan Harapan is making an all-outbid for the Barisan Nasional stronghold of Ayer Hitam, where it will field its rising star Liew Chin Tong.

IMF chief Christine Lagarde warns 'no winners' in trade wars



Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, attends a news conference at Paraguayan Central Bank in Asuncion, Paraguay on March 14, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS



The International Monetary Fund chief has cautioned the US against against putting up barriers to trade.

Vladimir Putin rejects Russia spy attack claims as chemical weapons experts head to Britain



Russian President-elect Vladimir Putin attends a press conference after his visit to his staff at his campaign headquarters in Moscow, Russia, on March 18, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



"It's complete drivel, rubbish, nonsense...we have destroyed all chemical weapons," Mr Putin told supporters after winning a fourth term as president.

Trump-Mueller showdown looms as lawyer urges end to Russia probe



US President Donald Trump was talked out of firing Robert Mueller last June, but there are strong signals that the special counsel and his team have at least several months more work ahead of them. PHOTOS: AFP



President Donald Trump and his lawyer fired what may be the first shots in a showdown with Special Counsel Robert Mueller over the future of his investigation into Russian election meddling and Mr Trump's campaign.

Black Panther surpasses Tomb Raider for fifth box office crown



Daniel Kaluuya in Black Panther. PHOTO: THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY



Black Panther has become only the seventh film to pass the U$600 million (S$791 million) milestone at the North American box office, and is the second-fastest to do so.

