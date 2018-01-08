Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Jan 8

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Monday, Jan 8.

Banks, telcos in Singapore working to mitigate 'Meltdown' and 'Spectre' chip flaws Major banks here and telcos Singtel, StarHub and M1 say they are applying available security software fixes to mitigate cyber security risks linked to two critical hardware flaws discovered last year but made public only last week. READ MORE HERE

Hybrid cars zooming ahead in Singapore, fuelled by rebates

Close to one-fifth of Singapore's taxi fleet is made up of petrol-electric hybrid models - up from zero just 10 years ago - and experts say the trend has a positive, if small, impact on air quality.

Japan will make all-out bid for KL-Singapore high-speed rail project

The bid will include a total transfer of technology and local vendor development to greatly benefit Malaysian and Singaporean companies, including small and medium enterprises.

Asean, India urged to press on with economic integration

Foreign ministers called on Asean and India to press on with economic integration, with Singapore's leaders plumping in particular for the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership trade pact as a key way to do so.

Mahathir Mohamad named opposition candidate for Malaysian PM

According to an agreement signed by leaders of Pakatan Harapan on Saturday, the 92-year-old Mahathir will become Prime Minister again if the opposition coalition wins Malaysia's next general election, expected to be held within months.

Other pressing issues for 4G ministers to focus on besides leadership succession: Indranee Rajah

While there has been speculation about the next Prime Minister, younger ministers want to focus on other important topics such as jobs and social issues.

First playground designed and built by residents opens in Sembawang Close

The community-built playground took a year and a half of planning and discussions, with residents conceptualising and designing its treehouse- and kelong-like features.

Steve Bannon expresses regret, backs away from his published criticism of Donald Trump's son

A target of White House wrath over an explosive new book that paints a harsh picture of the US President, Bannon issued a statement Sunday expressing "regret" and underscoring his "unwavering" support for Trump.

Migrant talent on display at first ever cultural show

Organised by Singapore's migrant worker community, Sunday's Migrant Cultural Show was a fun way for them to showcase their passions and talents, as well as break down cultural boundaries.

The Life Interview with Prive Group's Yuan Oeij: Learning to love oysters

Passionate about food, the owner of The Prive Group of eateries feels he has a duty to acquire a taste for all foods - despite having grown up hating oysters.

