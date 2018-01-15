Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Jan 15

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Monday, Jan 15.

PM Lee, Malaysian PM Najib to witness signing of JB-Singapore RTS Link agreement at leaders' retreat

The two leaders will meet on Tuesday for bilateral discussions, and witness the signing of a bilateral agreement for the Johor Baru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link , which is slated to start running by end-2024.

READ MORE HERE

Electric taxi operator HDT eyes fleet expansion

HDT Singapore Taxi, which now operates 100 electric-powered cabs, applied to the Land Transport Authority earlier this month to add another 800 electric taxis.

READ MORE HERE

Why a ComfortDelGro-Uber alliance is undesirable in the long run

The Competition Commission of Singapore, which is expected to decide by the end of the month whether to approve the alliance, has good reason to be cautious - the deal will create a giant with a car fleet of more than 27,000.

READ MORE HERE

Stronger growth expected for global economy in 2018

The broad recovery in investment, manufacturing and trade is good news for Asia's trade-dependent economies - including Singapore - which have benefited from strengthening global demand.

READ MORE HERE

More pursuing a career in nursing

The Ministry of Health says the number of students taking up nursing has been rising gradually, with an estimated 2,000 taking up the course of study last year - a third more than in 2012.

READ MORE HERE

Experts fear risk to Smart Nation projects from hardware flaws

Security experts fear that the flaws - dubbed Meltdown and Spectre - would allow hackers to commandeer fleets of autonomous vehicles and surveillance cameras that are being rolled out as part of the initiatives.

Turkish passenger plane skids down cliff during landing, stopping metres away from sea

Dramatic images showed the plane dangerously hanging off a cliff several metres from the Black Sea, its wheels stuck in mud. No one was injured or killed in the landing.

READ MORE HERE

The Life Interview with SPH Radio’s Sim Hong Huat: In tune with listeners’ needs

Having grilled satay in a Malay restaurant and sold radio advertising, the general manager of SPH Radio is getting ready for a new challenge: launching a business and personal finance radio station, the first of its kind in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Talking toilet and upgraded robot dog - the strangest and quirkiest gadgets at CES 2018

Here's a closer look at three devices guaranteed to make life a little more zany, including the Sony Aibo robot dog and Kohler Numi Intelligent Toilet.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Rampant Liverpool end Man City’s unbeaten record in 7-goal thriller

Liverpool handed Manchester City their first Premier League defeat this season as the rampant Reds won 4-3 against the shell-shocked leaders to show they can thrive without Philippe Coutinho.

READ MORE HERE