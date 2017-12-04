Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Dec 4

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Monday, Dec 4.
Support scheme for young suspects to be ramped up
A scheme that provides support to young suspects during interviews by investigators will be significantly expanded, less than a year after it was rolled out.
Singapore IPOs raise double the funds secured last year
The 19 IPOs in the first 11 months of the year hit $4.6 billion, double the $2.3 billion raised for the whole of 2016, according to the Singapore Exchange (SGX).
Malaysia data breach traced to Netherlands and Hong Kong
Malaysian authorities investigating a massive online data breach involving 46 million mobile phone users have now widened their search to another two countries - Netherlands and Hong Kong, said the national police chief.
Jump in crimes committed via online channels
In the first six months of this year, police received 366 reports, a 46.4 per cent rise from the 250 reported for the same period last year.
Singapore retailers enjoy higher Black Friday sales this year
Aside from offering various promotions, retailers like Robinsons, Sephora and Metro also extended their opening hours and it seems like their efforts have paid off, with retailers The Straits Times spoke to reporting higher Black Friday sales compared with last year's.
Video: Donald Trump denies asking FBI to drop Flynn probe as obstruction questions loom
US President Donald Trump denied on Sunday having asked then FBI director James Comey to stop investigating ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn, as the Russia meddling probe darkened what would otherwise have been a victorious week for the Republican president.
Sugar rush: Memoirs of Robert Kuok sell out
One of Asia's richest men has kept his private life, and indeed the story of how he began amassing his US$14 billion (S$19 billion) fortune, under wraps for the best part of a century.
Pakatan proposal for Mahathir as PM meets objections
Malaysian opposition pact Pakatan Harapan has proposed former premier Mahathir Mohamad as its candidate for prime minister if it triumphs at the next general election, reported The Star.
Angry investors file police reports against fintech firm SixCapital
Police reports have been filed by angry investors who fear they have lost millions of dollars invested in a local fintech currency trading firm that built a high profile by painting its name on an aircraft and wooing potential clients in Davos, Switzerland.
Video: Retired carpenter gets to visit Paris, thanks to Eiffel Tower model and Straits Times reader
When Mr Sum Kin Nar built a 30cm-tall model of the Eiffel Tower about five years ago, he relied on photos and his imagination.