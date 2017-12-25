Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Dec 25

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Monday, Dec 25.

Organ recipient follows donor's heart



From left: Heart recipient Serene Lee with Bukit Harapan Orphanage owner Anne Keyworth, 72, and the parents of heart donor Carmen Mark - Ms Ariess Tan and Mr Mark Kok Wah. The Mark family volunteers at the orphanage in Sabah every Christmas. PHOTO: TSEU KUI JIN FOR THE STRAITS TIMES



Ms Serene Lee, who received Carmen Mark's heart two years ago, is volunteering at the same orphanage her donor used to volunteer at every Christmas.

Which local hero won your heart?

Meet the finalists of ST's Singaporean of the Year award and vote for who you think should win the award.

2017 Yearender: Leaders in the limelight



Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, Indonesia's former governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama and former Malaysian premier Mahathir Mohamad. PHOTOS: EPA-EFE/REUTERS



In the first of a four-part series this week, we look at key regional and global personalities who made the news

ELD marks 70 years of ensuring fair elections



Voters waiting for their turn at a polling station in Hougang during the 2011 General Election. When the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee is convened months before a general election, the ELD, which celebrates its 70th anniversary this year, does the committee’s legwork, including preparing data. PHOTO: ST FILE



When votes were being counted at the 1997 General Election, officials found something extra in a ballot box - a pad of unused ballot papers.

A rare peek behind the scenes at the nerve centre of SCDF operations



The SCDF Operations Centre, with its video screens showing footage from security cameras around Singapore, is the nerve centre of the force and its first point of contact for reports of any emergencies. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



Phones ring off the hook and chatter fills the room at the Singapore Civil Defence Force Operations Centre, as officers take calls and monitor a panel of video screens on the wall showing footage from security cameras around the island.

'Football is about scoring': Fandi Ahmad



Fandi Ahmad, 55, does not expect an easy job transforming the fortunes of the Young Lions but believes that he is up to the task. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



The new Young Lions coach is taking over a team that won only three times in 49 games in the past two seasons, scored just 34 times and conceded 135 goals.

Uber-ComfortDelGro tie-up may lead to all taxis offering dynamic pricing



A Comfort Delgro taxi at the taxi stand outside AVIVA. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



The recently announced partnership between Uber and ComfortDelGro could pave the way for all taxis in Singapore to offer dynamic pricing, or fares that fluctuate with demand.

Road fatalities in Singapore set to hit record low



In 2014, the Land Transport Authority introduced silver zones, with features such as rumble strips, gentle curves and narrower lanes to help slow down motor vehicles. PHOTO: ST FILE



The number of deaths on Singapore roads is set to hit a record low, with experts saying efforts to deter speeding have begun to bear fruit.

Saybons founder Daphane Loke on her affair with food



Ms Daphane Loke started Saybons as a 200 sq ft kiosk in the basement of Plaza Singapura. She now has three eateries at Plaza Singapura, Junction 8 and OUE Downtown. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



Ms Daphane Loke, the founder and executive chef of Saybons, a French-inspired food brand, did not like food as a child.

Australian boy's Christmas gifts burgled, but Razer saves the day with replacement keyboard, full gaming suite



Adela Courteille's son Callum with his new Razer keyboard and gaming suite. PHOTO: MIN-LIANG TAN/FACEBOOK



Just when it seemed like his Christmas was about to be ruined, a 12-year-old Australian boy received a pleasant surprise from local gaming firm Razer that put a smile back on his face.

