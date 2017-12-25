Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Dec 25

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Monday, Dec 25.
Organ recipient follows donor's heart
Ms Serene Lee, who received Carmen Mark's heart two years ago, is volunteering at the same orphanage her donor used to volunteer at every Christmas.
Which local hero won your heart?
Meet the finalists of ST's Singaporean of the Year award and vote for who you think should win the award.
2017 Yearender: Leaders in the limelight
In the first of a four-part series this week, we look at key regional and global personalities who made the news
ELD marks 70 years of ensuring fair elections
When votes were being counted at the 1997 General Election, officials found something extra in a ballot box - a pad of unused ballot papers.
A rare peek behind the scenes at the nerve centre of SCDF operations
Phones ring off the hook and chatter fills the room at the Singapore Civil Defence Force Operations Centre, as officers take calls and monitor a panel of video screens on the wall showing footage from security cameras around the island.
'Football is about scoring': Fandi Ahmad
The new Young Lions coach is taking over a team that won only three times in 49 games in the past two seasons, scored just 34 times and conceded 135 goals.
Uber-ComfortDelGro tie-up may lead to all taxis offering dynamic pricing
The recently announced partnership between Uber and ComfortDelGro could pave the way for all taxis in Singapore to offer dynamic pricing, or fares that fluctuate with demand.
Road fatalities in Singapore set to hit record low
The number of deaths on Singapore roads is set to hit a record low, with experts saying efforts to deter speeding have begun to bear fruit.
Saybons founder Daphane Loke on her affair with food
Ms Daphane Loke, the founder and executive chef of Saybons, a French-inspired food brand, did not like food as a child.
Australian boy's Christmas gifts burgled, but Razer saves the day with replacement keyboard, full gaming suite
Just when it seemed like his Christmas was about to be ruined, a 12-year-old Australian boy received a pleasant surprise from local gaming firm Razer that put a smile back on his face.