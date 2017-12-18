Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Dec 18

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Monday, Dec 18.

New $6.2m market, coffee shop and active ageing hub to replace burnt Jurong West centre by end of 2018

A new complex that includes shops and an active ageing hub will rise from the ashes of a wet market and coffee shop in Jurong West razed by fire in October last year.

Shape-shifting robots may help clean hawker centres

Local scientists are developing shape-shifting robots that can sweep and vacuum your favourite hawker centre on their own, in a multimillion-dollar project.

More men and boys fall prey to molesters but many choose to keep mum

What with all the recent news about sexual harassment faced by women, it is easy to overlook the fact that victims include men and boys - a small but growing group.

Man who died in car accident outside Istana was a safe driver, friends said

Family and friends of Mr Khairul Anwar Mohd Sani, who died in the Saturday accident along Cavenagh Road, said they did not know of him having been involved in any previous car accidents.

Simplified CPR could save more lives: Study

Squeamish about giving mouth-to-mouth resuscitation? The good news is you can help revive someone without doing so, in a way that may even be more effective.

Man dead in brazen attack at JB petrol station, Malaysian police launch manhunt for murder suspects

A brazen attack by four men at a busy petrol station on Sunday left a man dead along Jalan Sri Pelangi in Taman Pelangi.

ISIS claims pre-Christmas suicide bombing of Pakistan church, eight dead

A suicide bomb attack on a Pakistan church claimed by the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) group killed at least eight people and wounded 30 during a service on Sunday, just over a week before Christmas.

2017 Yearender: Shocks and surprises

The Straits Times looks back at three events in 2017 that shocked and surprised Singaporeans - the Oxley Road saga, the controversial naming of a World War II exhibition and Singapore-China relations, which began the year on a bad note when nine Terrex vehicles were detained in Hong Kong.

The Life Interview with Don Quijote founder Takai Yasuda: Boss of bargains

In the wake of the Japanese discount store chain opening its first outlet in Singapore, founder Mr Yasuda speaks about the 28-year-old brand's origins and plans to open at least 10 stores here by 2022.

Malaysian Lim Wen Suen wins the inaugural local edition of The Voice

The 30-year-old Malaysian singer was crowned the winner of the local version of The Voice singing competition show on Sunday night.

