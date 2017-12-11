Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Dec 11

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Monday, Dec 11.

1. Queues, longer travel times as MRT stations close for a day

Many commuters were initially caught off guard yesterday by the first of two scheduled full-day closures of 19 stations on the East-West Line (EWL) and North-South Line (NSL). However, they said the exercise was well organised.

2. Last mile: Volunteers' last hours with cancer patient Tay Cheng Tian

Thunder rumbled across the overcast sky as a group of people sat around a table in a funeral parlour in Sin Ming Drive for a wake.

3. MAS may shift away from zero-appreciation Sing$ stance

The Singapore dollar is likely to stay flat against the greenback for the last three weeks of 2017, economists said, but all bets could be off next year.

4. Singapore and Shandong to grow cooperation in three key areas

Singapore and Shandong have agreed to work towards increasing trade and investments in the three areas of food products, modern services, and energy, Senior Minister of State for Communications & Information and Health Chee Hong Tat said on Sunday (Dec 10), following a four-day trip to the province.

5. Anti-nuclear group ICAN receives Nobel Peace Prize as North Korea crisis escalates

The winners of the Nobel Peace Prize, the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), on Sunday (Dec 10) voiced alarm about an "extremely dangerous situation" in North Korea, shortly before receiving the award in Oslo.

6. Netanyahu faces pressure in Europe amid Jerusalem protests

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu began a trip to Europe on Sunday (Dec 10) facing widespread criticism of the US decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of the Jewish state and pressure to engage in the peace process.

7. Rahul Gandhi, the reluctant prince of Indian politics

He hails from a family that has given India three prime ministers, but the man dubbed "the reluctant prince" has yet to prove himself as a politician.

8. Unjustified criticism against police officers should be rebutted: Shanmugam

Unjustified attacks made against the police should be rebutted, as these do a huge disservice to the officers in blue who put their lives at risk to keep Singapore safe, Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam said on Sunday (Dec 10).

9. All formula milk tested meets food safety standards: AVA

All samples of formula milk tested as part of the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority's (AVA) food safety surveillance programme have met its food safety standards and requirements, it told The Straits Times.

10. Michelin-starred Hawker Chan draws long queues with new outlet in Melbourne

Singapore's Hawker Chan - touted as the world's cheapest Michelin-starred eatery - saw throngs of visitors at the opening of its first outlet in Australia.

