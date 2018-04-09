Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, April 9

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Monday, April 9.

Video: Singapore and China sign deal to boost cooperation on Belt and Road Initiative



Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong shakes hands with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang before their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, on April 8, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS



Under the agreement, Singapore and China will identify sectors and markets of mutual interest and organise activities to promote cooperation between companies from both sides.

READ MORE HERE

Video: Pritam Singh elected new WP chief: Current phase of leadership renewal completed, says Low Thia Khiang



Former Workers' Party chief Low Thia Khiang, new party chief Pritam Singh and party chairman Sylvia Lim speak to the media after the party's biennial conference on April 8, 2018. ST PHOTO: SEAH KWANG PENG



Mr Low said the next step is to put in effort to attract younger Singaporeans to join the Workers' Party. "Without new blood, the party will die a natural death."

READ MORE HERE

Analysis: What will Workers' Party be like in a post-Low Thia Khiang era?



WP chief Low Thia Kiang arrives at the party's headquarters on April 8, 2018. ST PHOTO: SEAH KWANG PENG



While the party might have entered a new chapter with Mr Low handing over the reins, it remains to be seen just how long it will take to truly move into a new era.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore Bicentennial to be effort of community, says Desmond Lee



There will also be anchor events looking not only at Singapore's history after the arrival of Stamford Raffles in 1819, but also the 500 years prior to that. PHOTO: ST FILE



"It's not the government agencies that decide how the bicentennial will be commemorated. It cannot be top-down," said the Minister for Social and Family Development.

READ MORE HERE

Johor-based drug syndicate busted; 14.4kg of heroin seized after joint operation



Heroin seized by NCID in Johor, on April 4, 2018. About 14kg of heroin was seized and 16 people arrested as a result of the investigations. PHOTO: CENTRAL NARCOTICS BUREAU



A total of 16 people were arrested, with the syndicate said to have been supplying a sizeable amount of drugs to Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

North Korea ready to discuss denuclearisation with US: Reports



US President Donald Trump agreed to a historic first meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in a stunning development in America's high-stakes nuclear standoff with North Korea. PHOTO: AFP



It is the first time the offer was made directly to Washington, and could pave the way for a meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump.

READ MORE HERE

Video: Donald Trump says 'big price to pay' for deadly Syria chemical attack



A screengrab taken from a video shows an unidentified volunteer holding an oxygen mask over a child's face at a hospital following a reported chemical attack on the rebel-held town of Douma on April 8, 2018. PHOTO: AFP/SYRIA CIVIL DEFENCE



Reports said 49 people had died in the poison gas attack late on Saturday in the besieged rebel-held town of Douma, with others putting the toll even higher.

READ MORE HERE

Commonwealth Games: Singapore's women paddlers fall to shock 1-3 loss to India in team final



Yu Mengyu and Zhou Yihan of Singapore in their 1-3 loss to Mouma Das and Madhurika Patkar in the doubles match of the women's team final. India shocked Singapore 3-1 to take the gold. PHOTO: REUTERS



The loss ends Singapore's proud streak of winning every women's team gold at the Games since the sport was introduced in 2002 in Manchester.

READ MORE HERE

Golf: Patrick Reed wins the Masters, his first Major title



American Patrick Reed, 27 and ranked 24th in the world, grabbed four birdies and three bogeys at Augusta National Golf Club to claim hid first Major title. PHOTO: AFP



Taking a three-shot lead into the final round at Augusta National, the American finished 15-under 273 - one shot clear of second-placed Rickie Fowler.

READ MORE HERE

The Life Interview with Chen Liping: Stumbling on success



Chen Liping, who received her first acting role in 1985 in Takeover, is filming her 60th drama, Say Cheese. ST PHOTO: LEE JIA WEN



It is easy to assume the Channel 8 actress would be garrulous and extroverted, thanks to the many happy-go-lucky roles she has played over a three-decade TV career.

READ MORE HERE