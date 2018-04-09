Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, April 9

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Monday, April 9.
Video: Singapore and China sign deal to boost cooperation on Belt and Road Initiative
Under the agreement, Singapore and China will identify sectors and markets of mutual interest and organise activities to promote cooperation between companies from both sides.
Video: Pritam Singh elected new WP chief: Current phase of leadership renewal completed, says Low Thia Khiang
Mr Low said the next step is to put in effort to attract younger Singaporeans to join the Workers' Party. "Without new blood, the party will die a natural death."
Analysis: What will Workers' Party be like in a post-Low Thia Khiang era?
While the party might have entered a new chapter with Mr Low handing over the reins, it remains to be seen just how long it will take to truly move into a new era.
Singapore Bicentennial to be effort of community, says Desmond Lee
"It's not the government agencies that decide how the bicentennial will be commemorated. It cannot be top-down," said the Minister for Social and Family Development.
Johor-based drug syndicate busted; 14.4kg of heroin seized after joint operation
A total of 16 people were arrested, with the syndicate said to have been supplying a sizeable amount of drugs to Singapore.
North Korea ready to discuss denuclearisation with US: Reports
It is the first time the offer was made directly to Washington, and could pave the way for a meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump.
Video: Donald Trump says 'big price to pay' for deadly Syria chemical attack
Reports said 49 people had died in the poison gas attack late on Saturday in the besieged rebel-held town of Douma, with others putting the toll even higher.
Commonwealth Games: Singapore's women paddlers fall to shock 1-3 loss to India in team final
The loss ends Singapore's proud streak of winning every women's team gold at the Games since the sport was introduced in 2002 in Manchester.
Golf: Patrick Reed wins the Masters, his first Major title
Taking a three-shot lead into the final round at Augusta National, the American finished 15-under 273 - one shot clear of second-placed Rickie Fowler.
The Life Interview with Chen Liping: Stumbling on success
It is easy to assume the Channel 8 actress would be garrulous and extroverted, thanks to the many happy-go-lucky roles she has played over a three-decade TV career.