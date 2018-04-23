Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, April 23

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Monday, April 23.

Donald Trump says 'long way' to go on resolving North Korea crisis



North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang, on April 16, 2018. PHOTO: KOREAN CENTRAL NEWS AGENCY



The US President struck a cautious note a day after the North's pledge to end its nuclear tests raised hopes before planned summits with South Korea and the US.

Cinemas saw 7% dip in attendance in 2017 as Netflix, rising ticket prices bite



Cinema operators could introduce more attractive loyalty schemes for customers, says Associate Professor Leonard Lee of NUS Business School. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



Despite blockbusters like Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Thor: Ragnarok screening last year, cinema attendance fell from 21.9 million in 2016 to 20.4 million.

23-year-old woman killed, 2 others injured in collision between car and SMRT bus at Bukit Timah junction



The accident was believed to have happened when a black Mercedes was making a right turn from Jalan Anak Bukit to enter the Pan-Island Expressway. ST PHOTO: POON CHIAN HUI



The deceased was seated in the backseat of the car, which was turning right at a traffic junction early Sunday when it collided with an off-service SMRT bus.

Singapore to stick to one operator when Tuas port opens



An artist’s impression of the Tuas mega port which will open progressively from 2021. PHOTO: MARITIME AND PORT AUTHORITY OF SINGAPORE



This is to ensure that the port, which faces strong competition from rivals in the region, continues to operate efficiently, said the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.

81-year-old grandmaster picked up martial arts to fend off gangs in 1950s Singapore



Singapore Hong Sheng Koon master Chia Yan Soon, 82, who is also the Honarable Chief of Hong Sheng Koon Chinese Koontow and Lion Dance Society, has taught both the martial art and lion dance for decades. ST PHOTO: SEAH KWANG PENG



While martial arts duels are sometimes regarded more as a sport, fighting used to be a matter of life and death for grandmaster Chia Yan Soon when secret societies ran amok.

Semi-nude gunman kills 4 at Nashville waffle house; hero snatches assault rifle from him to save lives



Police in Tennessee are searching for Travis Reinking, who is wanted in connection with the shooting at a Waffle House restaurant near Nashville, Tennessee on April 22, 2018. PHOTOS: EPA-EFE/METRO NASHVILLE PD



The 29-year-old suspect, who was naked but for a green jacket during the shooting spree, is still on the loose as police issued murder warrants in their hunt for him.

In the Malaysia election fray: Metalhead, actress, theatre activist and lorry driver



Mr Mustafa Kamal Abdul Rahman (second from left) with his band mates. The drummer in heavy metal band Farasu since 2002, he was nominated by Parti Keadilan Rakyat to contest in Negeri Sembilan's Labu state. PHOTO: FARASU'S FACEBOOK



Meet the new breed of young politicians coming soon to a constituency in Malaysia - driven by a calling to public service and a passion to make a difference.

ISIS claims responsibility for suicide bombing that kills more than 50 at election centre in Kabul



Afghan men inspecting the site of a suicide bomb blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, on April 22, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS



In the most serious attack - which ISIS has claimed responsibility for - yet on preparations for elections scheduled for October, at least 57 people were killed and over 100 injured.

Korean Air boss apologises as immature 'nut rage' daughters resign



Korean Air Lines chairman Cho Yang Ho arriving at the Seoul Western District Court on Jan 30, 2015. Mr Cho apologised for the behaviour of his two daughters and said they would step down, on April 22, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS



Younger daughter Cho Hyun Min is under police probe for assault after allegedly throwing water into a man's face, while her sister made global headlines four years ago for the infamous "nut rage" incident.

Football: Chelsea beat Southampton to set up FA Cup final against Manchester United



Chelsea's French striker Olivier Giroud celebrates scoring the opening goal during the English FA Cup semi-final football match between Chelsea and Southampton at Wembley Stadium in London, on April 22, 2018. PHOTO: AFP



A brilliant goal from Olivier Giroud and Alvaro Morata's emphatic header earned Antonio Conte's team a 2-0 win over struggling Southampton at Wembley.

