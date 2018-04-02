Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, April 2

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Monday, April 2.

South-east Asian rivals Go-Jek and Grab to face off in Singapore as Uber exits region



Go-Jek has has been reaching out to former Uber drivers in greater Jakarta after Grab announced it was acquiring Uber's business in South-east Asia.PHOTOS: REUTERS, GRAB



Indonesian ride-hailing and logistics services firm Go-Jek is making plans to expand its services to Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysian Parliament could be dissolved this week



Barisan Nasional and 1Malaysia flags put up near the Balik Pulau Umno building in Penang. Prime Minister Najib Razak has promised that the BN's election manifesto will be "the best ever for the people". PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK



The House will sit for the final time for the 2013-2018 session on Thursday, raising the possibility that Parliament will be dissolved the next day and a general election called.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore needs to ensure diversity among top government leaders: Ong Ye Kung



Education Minister (Higher Education and Skills) Ong Ye Kung, flanked by Ms Lee Huay Leng, head of Singapore Press Holdings' Chinese Media Group, speaking at a dialogue session at Raffles City Convention Centre on April 1, 2018.PHOTO: LIN ZHAOWEI FOR THE STRAITS TIMES



"And I think if we have not done well enough, then we need to try harder," said the Education Minister (Higher Education and Skills).

READ MORE HERE

Lifestyle drives seniors to start ventures: Study



Mrs Fiona Tan with children at Intelligent Minds Learning Centre, which she and her husband set up in 2016. The tuition centre broke even after the first year and has remained profitable.ST PHOTO: LEE JIA WEN



A study by the Institute of Policy Studies found that age is no barrier to entrepreneurship, although some Singaporeans aged 50-70 do it out of necessity.

READ MORE HERE

From MBA in India to general work in Singapore



Mr Hasan Mohammad Hasanuzzaman, who has a management degree, came here as a construction worker last May to support his family, as he is the eldest son. However, he sustained an injury and is awaiting compensation. ST PHOTO: ALVIN HO



Due to his family's tight financial situation, Mr Kandulasri Ramesh came here to work 12-hour days as a production operator, earning a mere $900 a month.

READ MORE HERE

Two parallel import car dealers shut suddenly, allegedly owe customers $300,000 in deposits



Parallel import car dealerships Apex Car (left) and Novelty Auto have closed, leaving some customers in the lurch.ST PHOTOS: JONATHAN CHOO



Apex Car in Ubi allegedly owes at least five customers money, while First East Centre in Kaki Bukit failed to deliver cars to at least four customers.

READ MORE HERE

Video: SCDF search and rescue crew ever ready for action



Reporter Gracia Lee and other members of the media evacuating a “casualty” from the Leaning Tower, a three-storey structure tilted at an 18-degree angle to simulate a partially collapsed building.ST PHOTOS: KEVIN LIM



The frequency of earthquakes around the region means the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (Dart) is sometimes called on to help with rescue efforts.

READ MORE HERE

Newly turned pro Joseph Schooling inks 3-year DBS deal



Olympic gold medallist Joseph Schooling's DBS deal will see him work with the bank to inspire young people through community activities and social media engagements. A career in wealth management at DBS could also be on the cards for the University of Texas economics major after he retires.PHOTO: DBS



The Olympic gold medallist's second commercial partnership in a week, after becoming brand ambassador for Hugo Boss, will net him a seven-figure sum.

READ MORE HERE

Video: Trump says 'no more' Daca deal and threatens to 'stop' Nafta if Mexico does not better secure border



Supporters of US President Donald Trump rally for the president during his visit to see the controversial border wall prototypes on March 13, 2018 in San Diego, California.PHOTO: AFP



The US President stated that the border with Mexico was "getting more dangerous" and called for tougher new anti-immigration legislation.

READ MORE HERE

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends South Korean concert in Pyongyang



North Korea leader Kim Jong Un (left) and South Korean Culture Minister Do Jong Hwan applauding during a performance by a South Korean art troupe, in Pyongyang on April 1, 2018.PHOTO: EPA-EFE



The first concert in Pyongyang for more than a decade by South Korean performers came as a diplomatic thaw quickens on the peninsula after months of military tensions.

READ MORE HERE