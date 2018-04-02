Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, April 2

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Monday, April 2.
South-east Asian rivals Go-Jek and Grab to face off in Singapore as Uber exits region
Indonesian ride-hailing and logistics services firm Go-Jek is making plans to expand its services to Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.
Malaysian Parliament could be dissolved this week
The House will sit for the final time for the 2013-2018 session on Thursday, raising the possibility that Parliament will be dissolved the next day and a general election called.
Singapore needs to ensure diversity among top government leaders: Ong Ye Kung
"And I think if we have not done well enough, then we need to try harder," said the Education Minister (Higher Education and Skills).
Lifestyle drives seniors to start ventures: Study
A study by the Institute of Policy Studies found that age is no barrier to entrepreneurship, although some Singaporeans aged 50-70 do it out of necessity.
From MBA in India to general work in Singapore
Due to his family's tight financial situation, Mr Kandulasri Ramesh came here to work 12-hour days as a production operator, earning a mere $900 a month.
Two parallel import car dealers shut suddenly, allegedly owe customers $300,000 in deposits
Apex Car in Ubi allegedly owes at least five customers money, while First East Centre in Kaki Bukit failed to deliver cars to at least four customers.
Video: SCDF search and rescue crew ever ready for action
The frequency of earthquakes around the region means the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (Dart) is sometimes called on to help with rescue efforts.
Newly turned pro Joseph Schooling inks 3-year DBS deal
The Olympic gold medallist's second commercial partnership in a week, after becoming brand ambassador for Hugo Boss, will net him a seven-figure sum.
Video: Trump says 'no more' Daca deal and threatens to 'stop' Nafta if Mexico does not better secure border
The US President stated that the border with Mexico was "getting more dangerous" and called for tougher new anti-immigration legislation.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends South Korean concert in Pyongyang
The first concert in Pyongyang for more than a decade by South Korean performers came as a diplomatic thaw quickens on the peninsula after months of military tensions.