Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, April 16

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Monday, April 16.

Motorists still divided over ERP's success as it turns 20

An ST poll found that most drivers say it influences their travelling patterns significantly. They also felt the system is not effective in controlling congestion.

Former Malaysian PM Mahathir to contest Langkawi seat in general election

The 92-year-old's announcement on Sunday turns the popular holiday island and Barisan Nasional ruling coalition's stronghold into a battleground to watch.

SIA's new Suites for A-380s fail to wow premium passengers

Those who have flown in the ultra first-class suits have complained of a lack of privacy, especially during meal times when the sliding doors are kept open.

Child abuse cases hit 8-year high, with spike in sexual abuse

Experts say there are several reasons for the spike, including the training of more professionals to spot the signs of abuse and raise the alarm.

Caltex Singapore investigating incident involving Tampines petrol kiosk attendant and BMW driver

The driver claimed that the elderly attendant had refilled his car with a full tank, which costs about $135, even though he only asked for $10 worth of petrol.

HDB playgrounds designed to give neighbourhood a stronger identity

These new playgrounds are built around a neighbourhood's history or centred on a theme, such as army playgrounds in Choa Chu Kang where the former Keat Hong camp used to stand.

New 'weapon' for security guards: Body cameras

Security firms say besides protecting the guards, the device helps clear the air during run-ins with the public and also weeds out errant officers.

Russia's Vladimir Putin predicts global 'chaos' if West hits Syria again

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Sunday (April 15) that further Western attacks on Syria would bring chaos to world affairs, as Washington prepared to increase pressure on Russia with new economic sanctions.

Football: Man City crowned league champions after United's shock loss to West Brom

Winning the title with five matches to spare makes Pep Guardiola's team the joint earliest champions in the Premier League era.

Avengers: Infinity War will not repeat old tricks, says Robert Downey Jr.

The Iron Man actor was fielding interviews in Singapore alongside his Avengers co-stars Benedict Cumberbatch (Dr Strange) and Karen Gillan (Nebula).

