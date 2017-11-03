Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Nov 3

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Friday, Nov 3.
SMRT asks rail staff to own up to lapses, without penalty, before it embarks on wide-scale audit
SMRT has asked rail staff to step forward and own up if they have been cutting corners in their work - and assured them they will not be penalised if they admit to any breaches before this "amnesty" period ends on Friday.
Donald Trump nominates Jerome Powell to head US Federal Reserve
President Donald Trump on Thursday tapped Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell to become head of the US central bank, promoting a soft-spoken centrist to replace Janet Yellen when her term expires in February.
Factory activity powers to eight-year peak in October
The sector - which makes up a fifth of the economy and has been the star performer this year - is still going strong on the back of broad expansion across most segments, economists said.
USS John S. McCain collision: US Navy report details series of missteps
A series of missteps and inadequate preparation by key personnel of United States destroyer USS John S. McCain were largely to blame for its collision with an oil tanker in Singapore waters on Aug 21.
Portraits of President Halimah and her husband ready for display
For the first time in Singapore's history, the official presidential portraits adorning the walls of schools, government buildings and other public places will have a woman on the left and a man on the right.
Cathay sells cinema chain: How will deal play out for filmgoers?
If the bid is successful, Cathay will once again be part of a single corporate family that covers the movie process from end to end: From production, to distribution, to exhibition.
Hundreds queue for iPhone X at Orchard Road Apple store ahead of Friday's launch
First in line was homemaker Madam Ila Ahmad, 52, who was queueing with her son Jai, 19, a full-time national serviceman. They arrived at 6.30am on Thursday with sleeping bags, mineral water and packets of nasi lemak.
Why sanctions may not work on Myanmar's military
The Tatmadaw - as Myanmar's military is called locally - shrugged off international sanctions and ruled Myanmar with an iron fist for five decades before it staged a careful withdrawal from the front lines of government from 2010.
Football: Arsenal through, Everton out, Evra in karate kick red card
Arsenal reached the Europa League last 32 on Thursday as Everton crashed out and Patrice Evra was red-carded for a karate kick at one of his own Marseille fans - before the match had even started.
Singapore Botanic Gardens debuts Children's Festival
With more than 100 free programmes available, families can look forward to two fun-filled weeks at the inaugural Singapore Botanic Gardens Children's Festival.