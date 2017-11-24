Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Nov 24

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Friday, Nov 24.

Singapore stores going big for mega Black Friday sales event



Courts began participating in Black Friday in Singapore in 2013, and signs advertising the event went up at its Tampines megastore on Nov 23, 2017. ST PHOTO: AZIZ HUSSIN



The yearly American shopping affair has gained traction in Singapore and both online and bricks-and-mortar stores are pulling out the stops to attract consumers to their offerings.

Stronger Singdollar likely on the cards next year



A more robust global economy has given Singapore businesses a much-needed shot in the arm this year. PHOTO: REUTERS



A more robust global economy has given Singapore businesses a much-needed shot in the arm this year, with growth expected to remain robust going into next year.

Casino levies fall to lowest level since 2010



Singaporeans and PRs have to pay a $100 daily levy or $2,000 annual levy to enter a casino here. PHOTO: ST FILE



Casino levies paid by Singaporeans and permanent residents here are at their lowest level since the casinos at Resorts World Sentosa and Marina Bay Sands were opened in 2010.

Security guards welcome move to raise wages but customers worry about costs



Senior security officer Mr Mohamed Alfie Idris, 38, will be able to spend more time at home four years from now, when restrictions on overtime hours in the security industry take effect. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



From 2021, security companies can no longer apply for exemptions to allow guards to work up to 95 hours of overtime a month, above the legal maximum of 72 hours.

12,000 volunteers join President's Challenge this year



At the President's Challenge Appreciation Night held at the Istana yesterday were housewife Shirley Tan, 56; SJI International School student Melissa Yuen, 18; and Madam Goh Li Siang, 90, a resident at All Saints Home, one of the nursing homes where Madam Tan volunteers. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



The number of volunteers who contributed their skills has grown from 211 individuals in 2015 to 403 this year.

Grief, anger as relatives learn of Argentine sub blast



A relative of one of the 44 crew members of Argentine missing submarine, is comforted outside Argentina's Navy base in Mar del Plata. PHOTO: AFP



Eight days after the last reported communication from the submarine carrying 44 crew members, a navy spokesman said an unusual noise detected near the sub's last known position was likely an explosion.

Now push RCEP, Abe-san



ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO



Japan's PM Shinzo Abe gets kudos for reviving the TPP, but to prove his mettle as a pan-Asian leader he can do more for regional free trade.

C3 Anime Festival Asia returns with cosplay, games and live shows



One of the cosplayers who will be featured at the festival is Japan's Enako (above). PHOTO: C3 AFA



Despite its name, the organiser of the C3 Anime Festival Asia insists that the event is not just a geeky outing for otaku (a Japanese word to describe hardcore fans of anime or manga).

Dolphins give sponges in mating gestures



A humpback dolphin with a marine sponge. The latest example of sponges as gifts could be male dolphins showing off in order to present their strength. PHOTO: THE UNIVERSITY OF WESTERN AUSTRALIA



Much like a suitor woos his object of desire with a bouquet of roses, dolphins do so with sponges.

Football: Former Brazil striker Robinho given nine-year term for rape in Italy



A 2013 photo shows AC Milan's Brazilian forward Robinho during a match against Sampdoria. PHOTO: AFP



An Italian court sentenced former Brazil and AC Milan forward Robinho in absentia to nine years in prison after convicting him of taking part in a gang rape of an Albanian woman in 2013.

