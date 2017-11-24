Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Nov 24

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Friday, Nov 24.
Singapore stores going big for mega Black Friday sales event
The yearly American shopping affair has gained traction in Singapore and both online and bricks-and-mortar stores are pulling out the stops to attract consumers to their offerings.
Stronger Singdollar likely on the cards next year
A more robust global economy has given Singapore businesses a much-needed shot in the arm this year, with growth expected to remain robust going into next year.
Casino levies fall to lowest level since 2010
Casino levies paid by Singaporeans and permanent residents here are at their lowest level since the casinos at Resorts World Sentosa and Marina Bay Sands were opened in 2010.
Security guards welcome move to raise wages but customers worry about costs
From 2021, security companies can no longer apply for exemptions to allow guards to work up to 95 hours of overtime a month, above the legal maximum of 72 hours.
12,000 volunteers join President's Challenge this year
The number of volunteers who contributed their skills has grown from 211 individuals in 2015 to 403 this year.
Grief, anger as relatives learn of Argentine sub blast
Eight days after the last reported communication from the submarine carrying 44 crew members, a navy spokesman said an unusual noise detected near the sub's last known position was likely an explosion.
Now push RCEP, Abe-san
Japan's PM Shinzo Abe gets kudos for reviving the TPP, but to prove his mettle as a pan-Asian leader he can do more for regional free trade.
C3 Anime Festival Asia returns with cosplay, games and live shows
Despite its name, the organiser of the C3 Anime Festival Asia insists that the event is not just a geeky outing for otaku (a Japanese word to describe hardcore fans of anime or manga).
Dolphins give sponges in mating gestures
Much like a suitor woos his object of desire with a bouquet of roses, dolphins do so with sponges.
Football: Former Brazil striker Robinho given nine-year term for rape in Italy
An Italian court sentenced former Brazil and AC Milan forward Robinho in absentia to nine years in prison after convicting him of taking part in a gang rape of an Albanian woman in 2013.