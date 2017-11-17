Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Nov 17

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Friday, Nov 17.
Tuas West stations to reopen only on Monday
While the four stations on this extension - Gul Circle, Tuas Crescent, Tuas West Road and Tuas Link - will reopen after the weekend, the authorities will keep service between Joo Koon and Gul Circle stations suspended for up to a month.
SMRT refutes online allegation that CEO Desmond Kuek fired half of the staff in a rail department
In a Facebook post on Thursday night, the train operator clarified that under Mr Kuek's leadership the staff strength in the team which looks after track and trackside infrastructure has almost doubled.
Malaysia's Carey Island mega port plan stalls
An ambitious plan to build a RM140 billion (S$45.5 billion) mega port on an island off Selangor has been shelved for now by its main promoter MMC Corp, led by Malaysian tycoon Syed Mokhtar Albukhary.
Fire safety experts: Mandatory smoke detectors a good start, but fire extinguishers needed too
While fire safety experts welcome the upcoming requirements making it mandatory for new buildings to have smoke detectors from June 2018, they stress that it is only half the battle.
Video: Wounded otter pup successfully caught, treated in first such operation
The otter pup that was spotted last month with a wound from a ring around its body was successfully rounded up and treated in a five-hour operation on Thursday.
Sweet drinks off the menu at primary schools
One does away with drinks stall and some stop sales of sugary drinks in fight against diabetes.
First six charged under Organised Crime Act
For several years, a group of Singaporeans allegedly ran an illegal gambling syndicate - including their own version of public lotteries - while staying one step ahead of the law.
Mugabe's refusal to quit stalls plans for interim government
Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe's refusal to publicly resign is stalling plans by the military to swiftly install a transitional government after seizing power this week, two people familiar with the situation said.
Video: Saying goodbye to the Sloane Court Hotel
The charming Tudor-style Sloane Court Hotel in Balmoral Road will be closing its doors at the end of November. It has been operating since the early 1960s and is one of the last vestiges of the colonial era.
Affordable Art Fair focuses on new talent
A wall featuring emerging artists, fresh video and digital installations, as well as a virtual-reality experience simulating the vision of people with cataracts - these are some of the new features at this year's fair.