Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Nov 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Friday, Nov 10.

Trump-Xi friendliness puts ties on even footing



US President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping of China are trailed by their wives, first lady Melania Trump and Peng Liyuan, as they arrive for a state dinner in Beijing. PHOTO: NYTIMES



US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, the leaders of the two most powerful nations in the world, went to lengths to build up a friendly atmosphere of bilateral ties during the first state visit by Mr Trump to China.

Video: Saudi says US$100 billion embezzled, more than 200 people questioned in graft probe

Saudi authorities have questioned 208 people in an anti-corruption investigation and estimate at least US$100 billion (S$136 billion) has been stolen through graft, a top official said on Thursday as the inquiry expanded beyond the kingdom's borders.

Cheap batteries behind e-bike fires?



Last month, a family escaped through their bedroom window after an e-bike charging in the corridor of a Bukit Batok block caught fire. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



The increasing number of fires this year involving personal mobility devices (PMDs) and electric bicycles could be due to cheap batteries used in some devices.

Delhi declares pollution emergency as smog worsens



A park shrouded in smog in New Delhi yesterday. The smog, which arises every year, has been compounded this year by still-weather conditions. PHOTO: REUTERS



The Indian capital declared a pollution emergency yesterday as toxic smog hung over the city for a third day and air quality worsened by the hour.

Kungpao chicken, political prawn, juicy steaks: What's on the menu for Donald Trump in Asia



US President Donald Trump (5th right) and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (5th left) attend a working lunch at the Akasaka Palace in Tokyo on Nov 6, 2017. PHOTO: AFP



What do you feed an American president who famously likes his steak well done and served with ketchup, and counts the Big Mac as one of his favourite foods?

Commentary: British PM Theresa May lurches from one crisis to another



British Prime Minister Theresa May has lost two key ministers in as many weeks. PHOTO: AFP



Mrs May, who has no overall parliamentary majority and has now lost two key ministers in as many weeks, is facing calls to embark on a full-scale Cabinet reshuffle, just when she plans to introduce a new Budget - a key moment in Britain's political calendar.

Parent drops case over school holding on to son's confiscated handphone for three months



The school said on Thursday that there was no change to its policy on the use of mobile phones in the wake of this case. PHOTO: ST FILE



A school spokesman told The Straits Times on Thursday that the parent was ordered by the court to pay costs to the school.

Football: Northern Ireland fume, Croatia cruise



Switzerland's Haris Seferovic (centre), fights for the ball with Northern Ireland's Gareth McAuley (left), and Conor McLaughlin. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Northern Ireland coach Michael O'Neill said he was "staggered and bewildered" by a controversial penalty decision which gave Switzerland a 1-0 win in their World Cup play-off first leg on Thursday.

Commentary: Singapore's Tommy Koh, Asia's professor



ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO



The central message of Professor Tommy Koh's life that Asia must heed is 'seize the day'.

Thrills reach new heights at Sentosa

Bungy jumping in Singapore is now possible with a 50-m tall tower in Sentosa. The Straits Times looks at this and other new adrenaline-pumping attractions.

