Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, March 30

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Friday, March 30.
Competition watchdog investigating if Grab-Uber merger will substantially cut competition
The Competition Commission of Singapore is also evaluating if the merger of the ride-hailing giants will result in greater efficiency.
Russia orders out 60 US diplomats over spy poisoning affair
The US ambassador was also ordered to shut the consulate in St Petersburg, in Russia’s retaliation for the biggest expulsion of diplomats since the Cold War.
Age no obstacle for para-lifter Kalai Vanen
Kalai Vanen spent six years in his 20s as an army officer taking and giving orders but has lived the past three years defying the commands of Father Time.
Drug-resistant sexually transmitted infections not a problem in Singapore - yet
However, doctors warn that it is also difficult to prevent such resistant infections from reaching Singapore as it is a hub for travellers.
Magnitude 6.9 quake off Papua New Guinea, tsunami danger passes
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued a threat warning for the country’s coastline located within 300km of the quake’s epicentre, but later advised that the threat had passed.
Facebook begins 'fact-checking' photos and videos
The fact-checking began on Wednesday in France with assistance from news organisation AFP and will soon expand to more countries and partners.
Man gets 20 weeks' jail for attacking, verbally abusing NEA officers
The man, who is a Singaporean, had pleaded guilty to five charges of causing hurt to, using criminal force towards, and using abusive language against three NEA enforcement officers.
Donald Trump says may hold up South Korea trade deal until after deal with North Korea
Senior US officials have expressed concerns privately that Seoul is the weak link in the US-Japan-South Korean alliance and could be too quick to seal a deal with North Korea.
Porn star Stormy Daniels loses bid to question Donald Trump, get quick trial
A US District Judge said that the request by Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, to depose Trump and his personal lawyer Michael Cohen was premature because they had yet to formally request that she arbitrate her claims.
Amal Clooney to defend Reuters journalists held in Myanmar
The involvement of the British-Lebanese human rights lawyer, wife of Hollywood A-lister George Clooney, will increase the global attention that has surrounded proceedings against the two Reuters journalists.