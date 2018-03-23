Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, March 23

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Friday, March 23.

VIDEO: Trump puts China on notice for US$60b worth of tariffs, sparking fears of trade war



US President Donald Trump signs trade sanctions against China in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 22, 2018. PHOTO: AFP



The US President said of the tariffs: “The word I want to use is reciprocal... If they charge us, we charge them the same thing.”

Trump fires national security adviser H.R. McMaster in tweet, replaces him with John Bolton



Mr John Bolton (left) will replace Mr H.R. McMaster as US President Trump's new national security adviser. PHOTOS: AFP



Bolton, a hawk who has advocated using military force against Iran and North Korea, becomes Trump's third national security adviser in 14 months.

VIDEO: Doubts whether social media firms can help to fight fake news: K. Shanmugam



Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam (left) and Facebook vice-president of public policy for Asia-Pacific Simon Milner were engaged in a lengthy exchange on March 22. PHOTOS: GOV.SG



The Home Affairs and Law Minister said the conduct of Facebook in the Cambridge Analytica data breach gives the Government reason to question this.

New fare formula a departure from ensuring public transport fares are equitable to all



The quality of public transport determines the attractiveness of the city to residents and foreign investors alike.



This departure is somewhat puzzling, given that directly linking fares to cost flies in the face of a longstanding principle of not allowing such costs to trickle down to commuters.

VIDEO: Maximum temperatures in Singapore rising faster in cool months than in warm months



It is still too early to tell whether temperatures will soar to new heights this year.



The cool respite people enjoy at the end of the year is becoming increasingly short-lived, as global warming bares its teeth.

VIDEO: 15 hurt, including infant, after yacht catches fire at Sentosa Cove



A photo taken by a passer-by shows the yacht engulfed in flames while berthed at One Degree 15 Marina Club.PHOTO: SHAZAN



One woman is understood to be in serious condition, while the infant suffered injuries to the face. The top half of the yacht was destroyed.

VIDEO: Yang Yin case: House of elderly widow goes unsold after auction



The 31,882 sq ft property at 2F, Gerald Crescent, off Yio Chu Kang Road, comprises a bungalow that sits on land about the size of half a football field that has a 999-year lease that started in 1879. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



Two bids were received for the 31,882 sq ft property at Gerald Crescent, but neither matched the minimum price of $35 million.

Ex-South Korean President Lee Myung Bak arrested over corruption



Former South Korean president Lee Myung Bak (centre) leaving his home to be transferred to a detention centre in Seoul, on early March 23, 2018.PHOTO: EPA-EFE



The 76-year-old business CEO-turned-president - who served from 2008 to 2013 - faces multiple charges including bribery, power abuse, embezzlement, and tax evasion.

VIDEO: AirAsia apologises for ground crew's rough handling of bicycles in viral video



A Facebook user uploaded the video which appeared to have been filmed from inside the plane where the baggage was being unloaded.PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM FACEBOOK/FEN LIM



Two ground workers were caught tossing baggage believed to contain bicycles off a ramp onto the ground.

Charles Lazarus, who founded Toys 'R' Us retailer, dies at 94



Charles Lazarus (pictured) died on March 15 in Manhattan, said Michael Goldstein, a close friend who was the company's former chairman.PHOTO: TWITTER/ DOYOUREMEMBER



Lazarus, who opened the first Toys 'R' Us outlet in 1957 in the Maryland suburbs, stuck to a winning formula of high volume, discounted prices and cookie-cutter predictability.

