Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Jan 5

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Friday, Jan 5.

Keppel: Current boards not aware of illegal payments



Keppel’s shipyard in Brazil. PHOTO: KEPPEL



The current boards of directors of Keppel Corporation and its unit Keppel Offshore & Marine (KOM) were not aware of the illegal payments made to secure projects in Brazil, the group said.

READ MORE HERE

Late night burial for Singaporean family killed in Port Dickson crash



The casket of Madam Maimunah Sapari, 51, arrives at the Lim Chu Kang Muslim Cemetery.ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN



Hundreds of people gathered at the Muslim cemetery in Choa Chu Kang on Thursday for the burial of the Singaporean family of four, who died when a runaway tipper truck crushed the car they were driving.

READ MORE HERE

'No smoking' signs go up as penalties get stiffer



Besides daily reminders on digital screens and e-mails to students, Temasek Poly worked with the Health Promotion Board to roll out the Student Health Advisor scheme, which includes smoking cessation programmes conducted by HPB nurses.PHOTO: TEMASEK POLYTECHNIC



Verbal warnings were given to 772 smokers who lit up near schools and other areas prohibited under new rules that came into force late last year but the crackdown is getting tougher.

READ MORE HERE

Yishun drug lab could be first case of illegal drugmaking in years



SCDF HazMat specialists (above) during the CNB raid on Dec 6 that led to synthetic cannabis being seized.PHOTOS: SINGAPORE CIVIL DEFENCE FORCE, CENTRAL NARCOTICS BUREAU



Authorities arrested two men and seized 2.6kg of synthetic cannabis following a raid on an industrial unit in Yishun on Dec 6 last year.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore Airlines' flip-flop risks hurting its premium brand



Singapore Airlines will not be proceeding with the implementation of the credit card service fee that was announced on Jan 3, 2018. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG



SIA's sudden U-turn over its decision to impose a credit card fee on bookings made by some travellers departing from Singapore suggests it was not confident it could justify its decision or worse, it did not know its customers well.

READ MORE HERE

Critical hardware flaws put almost every smartphone, computer at risk: SingCert



SingCert has issued an advisory urging computer and smartphone users to apply security software fixes immediately, after global researchers reported two critical flaws in modern computer chips. PHOTO: ST FILE



Singapore's cyber security authority has urged all users to apply available security software fixes immediately, after critical hardware flaws revealed this week put billions of computers and smartphones at security risk.

READ MORE HERE

VIDEO: US suspending security aid to Pakistan

The Trump administration is escalating pressure on the government in Islamabad to prevent terrorist groups from finding safe harbour in the country, with Thursday's action in addition to a decision earlier this week to withhold US$255 million (S$330 million) in military aid.

READ MORE HERE

Opinion: A challenging year for Singapore foreign policy



ST ILLUSTRATION: MIEL



Singapore faces twin challenges as new Asean chair: at a time of great changes in the international environment, it has to set directions for the grouping while charting its own course.

READ MORE HERE

More registered property agents this year, reversing three-year slide



There has been an increase in the number of registered property agents as of Jan 1, which experts attribute to an optimistic property market in 2017ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



A more optimistic property market last year led to a bump in the number - there were 28,571 registered agents as at Jan 1, 174 more than in 2017.

READ MORE HERE

Masks and inclusive beauty lines are hot beauty trends for 2018



The Fenty Beauty line, by pop star Rihanna, features a wide range of 40 foundation shades.PHOTO: 111SKIN, ALIMA PURE, ESTELLE & THILD, FENTY BEAUTY, KIEHL’S, L’ORÉAL GROUP SINGAPORE, SKIN INC, ELIZABETH ARDEN, SHISEIDO



The new year brings innovative beauty products and trends, including inclusive make-up lines and pollution-fighting products.

​READ MORE HERE