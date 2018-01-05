Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Jan 5

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Friday, Jan 5.
Keppel: Current boards not aware of illegal payments
The current boards of directors of Keppel Corporation and its unit Keppel Offshore & Marine (KOM) were not aware of the illegal payments made to secure projects in Brazil, the group said.
Late night burial for Singaporean family killed in Port Dickson crash
Hundreds of people gathered at the Muslim cemetery in Choa Chu Kang on Thursday for the burial of the Singaporean family of four, who died when a runaway tipper truck crushed the car they were driving.
'No smoking' signs go up as penalties get stiffer
Verbal warnings were given to 772 smokers who lit up near schools and other areas prohibited under new rules that came into force late last year but the crackdown is getting tougher.
Yishun drug lab could be first case of illegal drugmaking in years
Authorities arrested two men and seized 2.6kg of synthetic cannabis following a raid on an industrial unit in Yishun on Dec 6 last year.
Singapore Airlines' flip-flop risks hurting its premium brand
SIA's sudden U-turn over its decision to impose a credit card fee on bookings made by some travellers departing from Singapore suggests it was not confident it could justify its decision or worse, it did not know its customers well.
Critical hardware flaws put almost every smartphone, computer at risk: SingCert
Singapore's cyber security authority has urged all users to apply available security software fixes immediately, after critical hardware flaws revealed this week put billions of computers and smartphones at security risk.
VIDEO: US suspending security aid to Pakistan
The Trump administration is escalating pressure on the government in Islamabad to prevent terrorist groups from finding safe harbour in the country, with Thursday's action in addition to a decision earlier this week to withhold US$255 million (S$330 million) in military aid.
Opinion: A challenging year for Singapore foreign policy
Singapore faces twin challenges as new Asean chair: at a time of great changes in the international environment, it has to set directions for the grouping while charting its own course.
More registered property agents this year, reversing three-year slide
A more optimistic property market last year led to a bump in the number - there were 28,571 registered agents as at Jan 1, 174 more than in 2017.
Masks and inclusive beauty lines are hot beauty trends for 2018
The new year brings innovative beauty products and trends, including inclusive make-up lines and pollution-fighting products.