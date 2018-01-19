Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Jan 19

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Friday, Jan 19.
Video: Kidnap scares: Police rule out abduction attempts, say drivers were trying to be helpful by offering lifts
The two incidents on Jan 11 and Jan 16 in which international school students claimed they were being lured into vehicles were not cases of attempted kidnapping, said the police after thorough investigation.
Machines in Singapore sold out of bitcoin as prices drop below US$10k
Bitcoin machines at Ducatus Cafe in Robinson Road and Tiong Bahru Plaza were sold out of the cryptocurrency on Thursday as enthusiasts piled in when prices fell more than 23 per cent this week.
StanChart robbery suspect, now held in Britain, to contest extradition to Singapore
The case of Canadian David James Roach, who is accused of robbing StanChart Bank's Holland Village branch of $30,000 in July 2016, was heard at the Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on Thursday.
Video: More than 60 evacuated and 2 taken to hospital after Serangoon North Avenue 1 fire
The fire broke out in a second floor unit at Block 147 Serangoon North Avenue 1 on Thursday evening, with two woman in a neighbouring flat who complained of breathlessness taken to hospital.
Row over alleged defects at Marina Bay condo The Sail to go to court
A bitter and long-running dispute between owners at the posh condominium and City Developments (CDL) over alleged defects - including a problematic rubbish chute system - will finally be heard in court next month.
China economy rebounds in 2017 with 6.9% growth
The recovery was helped by stronger global trade that boosted exports and strengthened the manufacturing sector, say analysts, with robust consumer spending also playing a big part.
Peace in Korean peninsula? Don't hold your breath
While recent developments have fired up imaginations on the Korean peninsula, it is worth remembering a few things before you get misty-eyed and reach for the tissue paper.
Video: California couple plead not guilty to charges of imprisoning and torturing their 13 children
David Allen Turpin and his wife Louise Anna are accused of holding their 13 children captive, with prosecutors saying the malnourished victims were allowed to shower just once a year.
Tennis: Shenzhen aced deal to host WTA Finals with market, fund size
Size matters, and it was Shenzhen's larger financial muscle and population that saw the Chinese city secure a 10-year deal to host the WTA Finals after Singapore's contract as host ends this year.
An itch to stitch: More take up sewing to make customised outfits
A growing number of people are taking up sewing to make and customise their own outfits, with some viewing it as creative therapy.