Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Jan 12

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Friday, Jan 12.

Persistent rainy weather leaves some out in the cold


House of Seafood, which faces the sea in Punggol, has had to use machines to blow warm air for the comfort of its diners in the alfresco area. The restaurant estimates that business has fallen by about 30 per cent since the wet season began in November. ST PHOTO: SEAH KWANG PENG

Eateries report poorer business while commuters gripe about delays, but some welcome escape from the heat.

ComfortDelGro to offer dynamic pricing


Under the dynamic pricing system, fares for Comfort and CityCab taxis could be lower than metered rates during off-peak hours, but also surge during periods of high demand. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

Singapore's largest taxi operator ComfortDelGro will launch a dynamic pricing system for its 13,600 cabs from next Friday.

Each generation of leaders must earn trust, says Chan Chun Sing


Mr Chan Chun Sing at the inaugural S R Nathan Hard Seats Lecture yesterday, where he spoke on how each generation of leaders should carry out their duties. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE

To earn the trust of the people, each generation of Singapore's leaders needs to be upfront and accountable, as well as find new ways to communicate, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Chan Chun Sing said.

US unveils revamped travel warning system


The United States unveiled a new travel warning system with a four-point safety ranking system for countries and an interactive world map (above). PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM TRAVELMAPS.STATE.GOV/TSGMAP

10 states labelled 'do not travel'; Singapore falls under Level One, for places with lowest security risk.

Merged JCs to continue offering niche programmes and CCAs


Innova JC (above) will be merging with Yishun JC because of falling cohort sizes. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

Competitors in the Schools National A Division basketball girls' and badminton girls' tournaments could find themselves facing a combined team of Yishun Junior College and Innova Junior College students this year, even before the schools merge next year.

Video: Protests held across Pakistan after 7-year-old girl's rape and murder


A girl holds up a picture of Zainab Ansari during a protest in Islamabad, Jan 11, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS

Protests broke out across Pakistan after the rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl in a district south of Lahore, due to public anger at what is seen as the authorities' failure to investigate such cases.

Android TV box sellers to be charged in case that could determine legality of media streaming boxes


An advert for a TV boc. These boxes often come preloaded with apps that can access pirated content. PHOTO: SCREENSHOT

Two Android TV box sellers in Singapore are being taken to court in what could be a landmark case for piracy involving the use of media streaming boxes.

Yang Yin saga: House at heart of dispute likely to be torn down


Madam Chung Khin Chun's bungalow in Gerald Crescent sits on a plot of land that is about the size of half a football field. The bulk of the proceeds from the upcoming land sale would go to charity, said Madam Chung's niece. ST FILE PHOTO

The house at the centre of a bitter, high-profile dispute between a former China tour guide and a rich Singaporean widow is likely to be torn down.

Video: US House passes Bill to renew NSA Internet spying tool despite confusion caused by Trump's tweet


Some privacy groups said the Bill would expand the NSA’s surveillance powers. PHOTO: REUTERS

The US House of Representatives passed a Bill to renew the National Security Agency's warrantless Internet surveillance programme, overcoming objections from privacy advocates and confusion prompted by tweets from President Donald Trump that initially questioned the spying tool.

What are your mane goals for 2018? More are opting for hair extensions


Hair extensions, which can be made of synthetic hair, natural hair or a mix of both, can last three to six months. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

While relatively few hairdressing salons in Singapore offer hair extensions services, those that do are reporting a rise in the number of clients seeking customised looks using hair extensions.

