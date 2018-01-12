Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Jan 12

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Friday, Jan 12.

Persistent rainy weather leaves some out in the cold



House of Seafood, which faces the sea in Punggol, has had to use machines to blow warm air for the comfort of its diners in the alfresco area. The restaurant estimates that business has fallen by about 30 per cent since the wet season began in November. ST PHOTO: SEAH KWANG PENG



Eateries report poorer business while commuters gripe about delays, but some welcome escape from the heat.

READ MORE HERE

ComfortDelGro to offer dynamic pricing



Under the dynamic pricing system, fares for Comfort and CityCab taxis could be lower than metered rates during off-peak hours, but also surge during periods of high demand. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



Singapore's largest taxi operator ComfortDelGro will launch a dynamic pricing system for its 13,600 cabs from next Friday.

READ MORE HERE

Each generation of leaders must earn trust, says Chan Chun Sing



Mr Chan Chun Sing at the inaugural S R Nathan Hard Seats Lecture yesterday, where he spoke on how each generation of leaders should carry out their duties. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



To earn the trust of the people, each generation of Singapore's leaders needs to be upfront and accountable, as well as find new ways to communicate, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Chan Chun Sing said.

READ MORE HERE

US unveils revamped travel warning system



The United States unveiled a new travel warning system with a four-point safety ranking system for countries and an interactive world map (above). PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM TRAVELMAPS.STATE.GOV/TSGMAP



10 states labelled 'do not travel'; Singapore falls under Level One, for places with lowest security risk.

READ MORE HERE

Merged JCs to continue offering niche programmes and CCAs



Innova JC (above) will be merging with Yishun JC because of falling cohort sizes. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



Competitors in the Schools National A Division basketball girls' and badminton girls' tournaments could find themselves facing a combined team of Yishun Junior College and Innova Junior College students this year, even before the schools merge next year.

READ MORE HERE

Video: Protests held across Pakistan after 7-year-old girl's rape and murder



A girl holds up a picture of Zainab Ansari during a protest in Islamabad, Jan 11, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS



Protests broke out across Pakistan after the rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl in a district south of Lahore, due to public anger at what is seen as the authorities' failure to investigate such cases.

READ MORE HERE

Android TV box sellers to be charged in case that could determine legality of media streaming boxes



An advert for a TV boc. These boxes often come preloaded with apps that can access pirated content. PHOTO: SCREENSHOT



Two Android TV box sellers in Singapore are being taken to court in what could be a landmark case for piracy involving the use of media streaming boxes.

READ MORE HERE

Yang Yin saga: House at heart of dispute likely to be torn down



Madam Chung Khin Chun's bungalow in Gerald Crescent sits on a plot of land that is about the size of half a football field. The bulk of the proceeds from the upcoming land sale would go to charity, said Madam Chung's niece. ST FILE PHOTO



The house at the centre of a bitter, high-profile dispute between a former China tour guide and a rich Singaporean widow is likely to be torn down.

READ MORE HERE

Video: US House passes Bill to renew NSA Internet spying tool despite confusion caused by Trump's tweet



Some privacy groups said the Bill would expand the NSA’s surveillance powers. PHOTO: REUTERS



The US House of Representatives passed a Bill to renew the National Security Agency's warrantless Internet surveillance programme, overcoming objections from privacy advocates and confusion prompted by tweets from President Donald Trump that initially questioned the spying tool.

READ MORE HERE

What are your mane goals for 2018? More are opting for hair extensions



Hair extensions, which can be made of synthetic hair, natural hair or a mix of both, can last three to six months. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



While relatively few hairdressing salons in Singapore offer hair extensions services, those that do are reporting a rise in the number of clients seeking customised looks using hair extensions.

READ MORE HERE