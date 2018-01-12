Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Jan 12

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Friday, Jan 12.
Persistent rainy weather leaves some out in the cold
Eateries report poorer business while commuters gripe about delays, but some welcome escape from the heat.
ComfortDelGro to offer dynamic pricing
Singapore's largest taxi operator ComfortDelGro will launch a dynamic pricing system for its 13,600 cabs from next Friday.
Each generation of leaders must earn trust, says Chan Chun Sing
To earn the trust of the people, each generation of Singapore's leaders needs to be upfront and accountable, as well as find new ways to communicate, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Chan Chun Sing said.
US unveils revamped travel warning system
10 states labelled 'do not travel'; Singapore falls under Level One, for places with lowest security risk.
Merged JCs to continue offering niche programmes and CCAs
Competitors in the Schools National A Division basketball girls' and badminton girls' tournaments could find themselves facing a combined team of Yishun Junior College and Innova Junior College students this year, even before the schools merge next year.
Video: Protests held across Pakistan after 7-year-old girl's rape and murder
Protests broke out across Pakistan after the rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl in a district south of Lahore, due to public anger at what is seen as the authorities' failure to investigate such cases.
Android TV box sellers to be charged in case that could determine legality of media streaming boxes
Two Android TV box sellers in Singapore are being taken to court in what could be a landmark case for piracy involving the use of media streaming boxes.
Yang Yin saga: House at heart of dispute likely to be torn down
The house at the centre of a bitter, high-profile dispute between a former China tour guide and a rich Singaporean widow is likely to be torn down.
Video: US House passes Bill to renew NSA Internet spying tool despite confusion caused by Trump's tweet
The US House of Representatives passed a Bill to renew the National Security Agency's warrantless Internet surveillance programme, overcoming objections from privacy advocates and confusion prompted by tweets from President Donald Trump that initially questioned the spying tool.
What are your mane goals for 2018? More are opting for hair extensions
While relatively few hairdressing salons in Singapore offer hair extensions services, those that do are reporting a rise in the number of clients seeking customised looks using hair extensions.