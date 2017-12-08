Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Dec 8

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Friday, Dec 8.
Former S-League player Gaye Alassane first caught eye of investigators in 2009
Then sporting dreadlocks and donning a jacket that said 'Mali' on the back, Alassane was secretly photographed in a hotel room in El Salvador allegedly offering €100,000 to players to lose a match.
Video: Clashes in West Bank and Gaza Strip over Trump's Jerusalem move ahead of Friday's 'Day of Rage' protests
On Friday’s “Day of Rage,” rallies and protests are expected near Israeli-controlled checkpoints in the West Bank and along the border with Gaza.
Video: I kept telling myself not to let go, says tenant who rescued maid from ledge in Bukit Panjang
When she got hold of the arms of a maid from Myanmar dangling from the fifth floor of a Housing Board block in Bukit Panjang, Jane was certain about one thing: She was not going to let go.
Driver mounts divider, ploughs into 4 pedestrians at Tanjong Pagar Road
The Mercedes-Benz mounted a divider on Tanjong Pagar Road, hit a lorry on the other side, then ploughed into four people waiting to cross the road on the traffic island.
Uni students push for use of green starch bags
While they look and feel like plastic bags, starch bags are made from tapioca flour, which makes them biodegradable in both water and soil.
Novena Church begins charging for parking
Known officially as the Church of St Alphonsus, the church introduced charges for its carpark to deter non-worshippers from parking on its premises.
Causes Week 2017: Poly students give voice to those seeking aid
This is part of an initiative by Beyond Social Services, a charity that helps children and youth from less privileged backgrounds escape the poverty cycle.
Oon Jin Teik in driver's seat for Sports Hub CEO post
It has been almost seven months since Manu Sawhney resigned abruptly as the chief executive of the Singapore Sports Hub, and SportsHub Private Limited has yet to name his successor.
Football: Ronaldo pips Messi to win Ballon d'Or for joint-record fifth time
Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo was awarded the Ballon d’Or for world player of the year for a joint-record fifth time, going level with Barcelona forward Lionel Messi as the player to have won the prize the most times.
Video: Stand-up fun in East Coast with new slew of activities
It is time to get splashy at East Coast Park, where several new attractions have opened to cater to the beach and water lover in you.