Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Dec 29

Experts call for policies to bridge class divide in Singapore
On the one hand, people from elite and non-elite schools, and those who live in public and private housing, are not really mixing. But the more they play sports and take part in cultural activities or voluntary groups, the more diverse their networks, a study released on Thursday found.
Schools can foster innovation in students: Ng Chee Meng
Nurture imagination, inquisitiveness and interconnections, the Education Minister said at the 20th Appointment and Appreciation Ceremony for Principals.
Singaporean killed in traffic accident in South Africa
Another Singaporean has died in a traffic accident overseas, the third reported case this month.
Cold snap envelops parts of Asia
Thailand, Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia have been enveloped by an unexpectedly cold front, which descended from China last week, while heavy snow continues to blanket parts of Japan.
Failed adoption case: Dad still enjoys rights
The court may have quashed a gay Singaporean doctor's bid to adopt his American-born biological son fathered through surrogacy, but the bond between father and child has not been materially affected, said the judge who presided over the case.
Endangered birds rescued from wildlife trade by Singaporean
A Singapore "bird man" has been instrumental in saving 109 endangered birds from death and, hopefully, extinction.
Researchers create 'Iron Man' suit for proteins
There are more ways to fold proteins than there are atoms in the universe, says Assistant Professor Chester Drum of the National University of Singapore's Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine.
Video: Restaurant-nightclub Lavo Singapore opens on MBS rooftop
Singaporeans seem to party only thrice a week - and that is not nearly enough for the people who run Lavo Singapore, a flashy Italian-American restaurant and nightclub opening on the rooftop of Marina Bay Sands next year.
Football: A look at the 5 most expensive defenders in history
The January transfer window has not opened, but silly season certainly has as Liverpool confirmed a world record transfer fee for a defender.
Video: Luxury hotels in Harbin penalised after videos of maids cleaning glasses with toilet brushes go viral
Three luxury hotels in the northeastern Chinese city of Harbin have been rapped by authorities for hygiene lapses.