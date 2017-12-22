Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Dec 22

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Friday, Dec 22.
VIDEO: Defying Trump, over 120 countries at UN condemn Jerusalem decision
More than 120 countries defied President Donald Trump and voted in favour of a United Nations General Assembly resolution calling for the United States to drop its recent recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.
VIDEO: New Year countdown event at Marina Bay area to feature minute-long fireworks display every hour
Revellers in the Marina Bay and Civic District area are in for a visual treat on New Year's Eve. They can watch fireworks displays, each lasting one minute, every hour starting from 8.05pm.
VIDEO: Johor Baru petrol station murder: 7 of the 13 suspects detained were in Singapore
Malaysian police have arrested another 11 people, including seven who were detained with help from Singapore police, in connection with the brutal murder of a suspected secret society leader at a Johor Baru petrol station.
VIDEO: Catalan separatists seen close to regaining control of parliament
Catalonia's separatist leader Carles Puigdemont is close to regaining leadership of the region in a blow to Spanish PM Mariano Rajoy who sacked him two months ago, reigniting Spain’s worst political crisis in decades.
AVA to roll out 5-year sterilisation programme to manage stray dog population
The Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority said it will be working with animal welfare groups and veterinarians to roll out a programme aimed at sterilising 70 per cent of such dogs here - the first time such a scheme has been rolled out at a national level.
VIDEO: Boost for Singapore companies operating in US
The corporate tax cut in the United States will be a boon for Singapore firms operating there, but its impact on inbound investment flows remains to be seen, analysts say.
Prince Harry and fiancee Meghan Markle release engagement pictures
Britain's Prince Harry and his American fiancee Meghan Markle have released a series of portraits by New York-based fashion photographer Alexi Lubomirski to mark their engagement.
COMMENTARY: India: A dynasty's dead cat bounce
It was meant to be a time of renewal, and rejuvenation. Indian National Congress, the country's oldest political party that led the fight for independence, was seeing a passing of the baton.
Money that burns: Cryptocurrency is wasting energy
A single bitcoin transaction has been reported to use the same amount of energy to power nine homes in the US for one day.
Is Apple slowing down old iPhones? Questions and answers
Apple said it had released a "feature" that occasionally reduces processing power on older devices to prevent them from unexpectedly shutting down. What does it really mean?