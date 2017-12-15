Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Dec 15

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Friday, Dec 15.
Blueprint to add buzz to Orchard over next 20 years
A grand plan is in the works to shape the development of Singapore's premier shopping belt over the next 15 to 20 years.
VIDEO: US regulators ditch net neutrality rules as legal battles loom
The US Federal Communications Commission voted along party lines to repeal landmark 2015 rules aimed at ensuring a free and open internet, setting up a court fight over a move that could recast the digital landscape.
Litigation not best answer to neighbours' dispute: Judge
A resident of Camelot By-The-Water condominium who sued another resident for $100,000 in damages for defamation was awarded $5,000.
Singapore pupil, 11, breaks memory world record
A Singapore primary school pupil broke the children's category world record in one section of the World Memory Championships held in Jakarta, Indonesia, earlier this month.
VIDEO: Marina Bay carnival opens after week's delay
A gigantic hammer which swings to a maximum height of 55m, and a colourful 35m-tall neon-lit tower have risen up in Marina Bay.
COMMENTARY: Asean and EU: Love is in the air
At the East Asia Summit lunch held on the sidelines of the Asean gathering last month in Manila, an additional place was kept at the table for a non-EAS leader - Mr Donald Tusk, president of the European Council.
Will ash from Mt Agung reach Singapore?
In 1991, Mount Pinatubo in the Philippines showered Singapore with ash when it erupted - but Bali's Mount Agung shows no signs of following suit just yet.
VIDEO: Stefanie Sun fights for art in new album
Using SkillsFuture Credit, one can, say, learn to speak Korean or pick up bookkeeping. In the case of Stefanie Sun, it helped shape her new album, A Dancing Van Gogh.
New festival Sultangate features new age and bohemian music
A new music festival featuring home-grown musicians playing eclectic genres including bohemian, ethnic, new age and spiritual music will take place this weekend.
Football: Fandi Ahmad takes charge of Young Lions as FAS releases SEA Games coach Richard Tardy
Singapore football legend Fandi Ahmad has been tasked to lead the Young Lions out at the 2018 Asian Games and 2019 SEA Games.