Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Dec 15

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Friday, Dec 15.

Blueprint to add buzz to Orchard over next 20 years



A scramble-walk trial will take place at the junction of Cairnhill Road and Orchard Road on weekends and public holidays from tomorrow until Jan 28 next year. The scramble crossing will "facilitate access to enhanced programming and enhance street-level vibrancy", said the URA and STB. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



A grand plan is in the works to shape the development of Singapore's premier shopping belt over the next 15 to 20 years.

VIDEO: US regulators ditch net neutrality rules as legal battles loom



Demonstrators rally outside the Federal Communication Commission building on Dec 14, 2017, in Washington. PHOTO: AFP



The US Federal Communications Commission voted along party lines to repeal landmark 2015 rules aimed at ensuring a free and open internet, setting up a court fight over a move that could recast the digital landscape.

Litigation not best answer to neighbours' dispute: Judge



Dr John Robertson Gillies, a resident of Camelot By-The-Water condo (above) for over 10 years, was known to be unhappy over residents being dropped off and picked up along the estate's driveway, as well as noise made by young children at the condo's swimming pool. ST PHOTO: SEAH KWANG PENG



A resident of Camelot By-The-Water condominium who sued another resident for $100,000 in damages for defamation was awarded $5,000.

Singapore pupil, 11, breaks memory world record



Dhruv Manoj from Sembawang Primary School set a new age group record in the "names and faces" category in the World Memory Championships in Jakarta earlier this month. The 111 competitors in this year's championships took part in 10 events each, in which they had to memorise and recall various items, such as random words, random digits and the order of a deck of cards. PHOTO: SINGAPORE MEMORY SPORTS ASSOCIATION



A Singapore primary school pupil broke the children's category world record in one section of the World Memory Championships held in Jakarta, Indonesia, earlier this month.

VIDEO: Marina Bay carnival opens after week's delay



The Prudential Marina Bay Carnival will open on Dec 15 and run until April 1 next year. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



A gigantic hammer which swings to a maximum height of 55m, and a colourful 35m-tall neon-lit tower have risen up in Marina Bay.

COMMENTARY: Asean and EU: Love is in the air



ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO



At the East Asia Summit lunch held on the sidelines of the Asean gathering last month in Manila, an additional place was kept at the table for a non-EAS leader - Mr Donald Tusk, president of the European Council.

Will ash from Mt Agung reach Singapore?



Bali's Mount Agung volcano began belching thick plumes of smoke and ash last month, causing flights to be cancelled and leaving thousands of tourists stranded. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



In 1991, Mount Pinatubo in the Philippines showered Singapore with ash when it erupted - but Bali's Mount Agung shows no signs of following suit just yet.

VIDEO: Stefanie Sun fights for art in new album



Mandopop star Stefanie Sun took up watercolour painting classes last year and developed an interest in the art of Vincent Van Gogh. PHOTO: UNIVERSAL MUSIC



Using SkillsFuture Credit, one can, say, learn to speak Korean or pick up bookkeeping. In the case of Stefanie Sun, it helped shape her new album, A Dancing Van Gogh.

New festival Sultangate features new age and bohemian music



Singapore fusion band Veda9 include (from left) Bladey Blues, Idrus Rashid, Romey Helven and Omar Ally. PHOTO: SAKTI MEDIA



A new music festival featuring home-grown musicians playing eclectic genres including bohemian, ethnic, new age and spiritual music will take place this weekend.

Football: Fandi Ahmad takes charge of Young Lions as FAS releases SEA Games coach Richard Tardy



Fandi Ahmad (left) has been tasked to lead the Young Lions out at the 2018 Asian Games and 2019 SEA Games after FAS announced Dec 14 that Richard Tardy will be released early from his contract. PHOTOS: THE NEW PAPER



Singapore football legend Fandi Ahmad has been tasked to lead the Young Lions out at the 2018 Asian Games and 2019 SEA Games.

