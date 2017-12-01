Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Dec 1

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Friday, Dec 1.
Tourist exodus continues as Bali extends state of emergency
The exodus of thousands of tourists from Bali continued yesterday as a change in wind direction helped keep the skies over its airport clear of ash clouds from the erupting Mount Agung volcano.
US stocks end at records, Dow closes above 24,000 for first time
The Dow finished above 24,000 points for the first time on Thursday, surging with the S&P 500 to fresh records as the Senate tax cut plan moved closer to passage.
Singapore and Denmark can work more closely together in smart cities, maritime innovation
When Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong visited the Danish capital of Copenhagen in 2009 for a climate change conference, he was struck by the sight of people cycling after sunset in the depths of a freezing winter.
Zhejiang to use Singapore as a base for its companies
The move, recognising Singapore firms' potential to unlock South-east Asia for Chinese companies looking to go international, was announced at the Fourth World Zhejiang Entrepreneurs Convention, a gathering of more than 33,000 business people from the Chinese province.
Probe Mahathir, Anwar for forex losses: Royal inquiry
An inquiry into foreign exchange losses at Malaysia's central bank in the 1990s yesterday recommended that former premier Mahathir Mohamad and jailed opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim be investigated for criminal breach of trust offences.
Hawkers from Old Woodlands Town Centre move to Marsiling Mall
The hawkers expect to open their new stalls, which are twice the size of the old ones, in two weeks' time.
Two accused in Keppel Club $37.5m membership scam convicted
Over a period of 10 years, a supervisor of Keppel Club's membership department duped 1,341 people into believing that they had paid for membership at the club, even issuing them with cards which allowed them use of the facilities.
New nightclubs in Singapore hope to hit the right note with partygoers
Whether you are a trancehead or a grungy hip-hopper, an electronic dance music (EDM) devotee or disco fan, there is a club for every taste for Singapore's party people.
Matt Lauer apologises after Today firing as more women come forward
Today show host Matt Lauer apologised for what he called his "troubling flaws" in a statement read out on the popular NBC morning show on Thursday, a day after the network fired him for inappropriate sexual behaviour.
Marathon: Five things to do at the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon Race Expo
By the time the doors to the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) Race Expo swung open at 10am on Thursday morning, a snaking queue of over 200 had already formed outside.