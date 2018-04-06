Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, April 6

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Friday, April 6.

Man arrested after false bomb threat forces Thailand-bound Scoot flight to return to Singapore



The Scoot aircraft landed safely at Changi Airport at 3.23pm on April 5, 2018. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



The 41-year-old Singaporean suspect had claimed he had a bomb in his hand-carry baggage to a crew member. The plane was turned back on the pilot's request.

READ MORE HERE

Competition watchdog could block Uber-Grab merger in interim, experts say



The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore said it was investigating the Grab-Uber merger. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



While the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore cannot require Uber to continue operations here, it can make an interim order to stop the firms integrating.

READ MORE HERE

PM Lee Hsien Loong calls for 'reimagining of Singapore'



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, with moderator Charles Wong, at the Ministerial Forum of the Singapore University of Technology and Design in Changi on April 5, 2018. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



PM Lee said it is time for the development of a visionary plan that takes the country from SG50 to SG100 and beyond.

READ MORE HERE

New sea burial facility to be built in Tanah Merah



The new burial facility will be built along the shoreline in Tanah Merah, with a boardwalk that extends into the sea to allow the scattering of ashes. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



The facility, due to be completed by the end of next year, will be along the shoreline with a boardwalk that extends into the sea to allow the scattering of ashes.

READ MORE HERE

Boracay 6-month closure: Some Singapore travellers' plans affected, airlines caught off guard



Several affected airlines were not informed of the island's upcoming closure ahead of time. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Some airlines with flights from Singapore to the town of Kalibo - which many people travel to before heading to the island - were not informed of the upcoming closure.

READ MORE HERE

Controversial steps to bolster Barisan Nasional's position could backfire



A motorcyclist rides by the Barisan Nasional and 1 Malaysia flags that were put up along the road near the Balik Pulau Umno building in Balik Pulau, Malaysia. PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK



These last few days have seen Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak's administration launch a raft of efforts to secure maximum advantage in an election expected within a month.

READ MORE HERE

Japan wants its integrated resorts to impose casino entry levy for residents like in Singapore



Future casinos in Japan - legalised under a 2016 law - may impose an entry levy on residents. PHOTO: REUTERS



Those who live in Japan must pay 6,000 yen (S$74) at the door, and are allowed to visit casinos up to three times a week and a maximum of 10 times a month.

READ MORE HERE

Recovering daughter of ex-spy poisoned in Britain makes first comment after attack



Yulia Skripal, the daughter of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal. She made her first public comments, since being poisoned in Britain last month with her father, on April 5, 2018. PHOTO: AFP



Yulia Skripal, in a statement through British police, said she was getting stronger by the day but shed no new light on the March 4 incident.

READ MORE HERE

Donald Trump says he didn't know his attorney paid US$130,000 to porn star Stormy Daniels



Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One en route back from an event in West Virginia.P HOTO: NYTIMES



Trump told reporters he was unaware Michael Cohen had paid the porn star days before the presidential election to prevent her from publicly accusing him of having an affair.

READ MORE HERE

Formula One: 'Grid girls' to be featured at Monaco race, defying F1 stance



A 2015 photo showing grid girls in Monte-Carlo before the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix. PHOTO: AFP



The initial "no-grid-girl" ruling, first announced by F1 parent company Liberty Media last year, had caused deep divisions among spectators and enthusiasts.

READ MORE HERE