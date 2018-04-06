Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, April 6

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Friday, April 6.
Man arrested after false bomb threat forces Thailand-bound Scoot flight to return to Singapore
The 41-year-old Singaporean suspect had claimed he had a bomb in his hand-carry baggage to a crew member. The plane was turned back on the pilot's request.
Competition watchdog could block Uber-Grab merger in interim, experts say
While the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore cannot require Uber to continue operations here, it can make an interim order to stop the firms integrating.
PM Lee Hsien Loong calls for 'reimagining of Singapore'
PM Lee said it is time for the development of a visionary plan that takes the country from SG50 to SG100 and beyond.
New sea burial facility to be built in Tanah Merah
The facility, due to be completed by the end of next year, will be along the shoreline with a boardwalk that extends into the sea to allow the scattering of ashes.
Boracay 6-month closure: Some Singapore travellers' plans affected, airlines caught off guard
Some airlines with flights from Singapore to the town of Kalibo - which many people travel to before heading to the island - were not informed of the upcoming closure.
Controversial steps to bolster Barisan Nasional's position could backfire
These last few days have seen Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak's administration launch a raft of efforts to secure maximum advantage in an election expected within a month.
Japan wants its integrated resorts to impose casino entry levy for residents like in Singapore
Those who live in Japan must pay 6,000 yen (S$74) at the door, and are allowed to visit casinos up to three times a week and a maximum of 10 times a month.
Recovering daughter of ex-spy poisoned in Britain makes first comment after attack
Yulia Skripal, in a statement through British police, said she was getting stronger by the day but shed no new light on the March 4 incident.
Donald Trump says he didn't know his attorney paid US$130,000 to porn star Stormy Daniels
Trump told reporters he was unaware Michael Cohen had paid the porn star days before the presidential election to prevent her from publicly accusing him of having an affair.
Formula One: 'Grid girls' to be featured at Monaco race, defying F1 stance
The initial "no-grid-girl" ruling, first announced by F1 parent company Liberty Media last year, had caused deep divisions among spectators and enthusiasts.