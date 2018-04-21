Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, April 21

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Saturday, April 21.

All 16 ministries will see changes in next week's Cabinet reshuffle: PM Lee Hsien Loong



PM Lee Hsien Loong at an interview with Singapore media at the end of his trip to London for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, on April 20, 2018. PHOTO: MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION



But not all the ministers are moving to new ministries, he told Singapore media on Friday when asked about the scale of the reshuffle.

READ MORE HERE

North Korea's Kim Jong Un promises no more nuclear or missile tests



North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un (above) has reportedly announced he will suspend nuclear and missile tests. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un has announced Pyongyang will carry out no more nuclear or intercontinental ballistic missile tests and will shut down its atomic test site, the North's state media reported.

READ MORE HERE

No absorption of parking charge for Hwa Chong teachers



Staff at private institutions like HCI's international school and its alumni association will, however, not pay parking fees. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



Though Hwa Chong Institution teachers can use a professional development fund set up by their school to pay for their parking charges, such in-kind benefits are still part of their remuneration package and subject to income tax, said the Ministry of Education.

READ MORE HERE

Challenges of the SMRT hot seat



Mr Desmond Kuek is not to be blamed for all the incidents that happened under his watch. If his term were in a school report card, it would be a couple of As, a mix of Bs and Cs, and at least one F (for flooding), says the writer. ST FILE PHOTO



Mr Desmond Kuek's departure brings the number of transport stewards who left in the last three years to three.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia elections: Ex-DPM Muhyiddin banks on 40-year ties to win Pagoh for opposition



Former Umno leader Muhyiddin Yassin announced he will again defend his seat in Pagoh but under opposition pact Pakatan Harapan. ST PHOTO: TRINNA LEONG



Former deputy prime minister turned opposition leader Muhyiddin Yassin needs no introduction in the laid-back town of Pagoh in Malaysia's southern state of Johor.

READ MORE HERE

Gallop Stable loses appeal to overturn animal cruelty conviction



Gallop Stable was found guilty and fined $9,000 last year for cruelty towards a 17-year-old chestnut thoroughbred mare named Sharpy. The horse was found with severe inflammation and infection in its right hind leg with evidence of necrosis and a swollen left hind leg. PHOTOS: AVA



Gallop Stable was found guilty and fined $9,000 last year for cruelty towards a 17-year-old chestnut thoroughbred mare named Sharpy.

READ MORE HERE

Top DJ Avicii dies at 28



Avicii (Tim Bergling) performing in Malmo, Sweden in 2016. PHOTO: REUTERS



Avicii, one of the world’s most successful DJs who helped lead the global boom in electronic music, died in Oman, his representative said.

READ MORE HERE

Rare orchids in bloom at Singapore Garden Festival



The orchid collection of Mr Russell Tan (above, with the Dendrobium Cherry Song "Bing Wei") includes the Dendrobium Caesar and a peloric form of a Dendrobium hybrid. ST PHOTOS: KUA CHEE SIONG



A white Dendrobium Nong Alsagoff whose lips have purple and yellow hues is one of many orchids on display at the Singapore Garden Festival (SGF) Orchid Show.

READ MORE HERE

Football: 5 highs and lows of Arsene Wenger's near-22 year tenure as Arsenal manager



Arsenal's manager Arsene Wenger leads his team's training session ahead of the Barclays Asia Trophy tournament in Singapore, on July 14, 2015. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger announced on Friday that he would be stepping down from his post at the end of this season after almost 22 years in charge of the Gunners.

READ MORE HERE

ST Run participants stand chance to win 65" Panasonic TV



A Panasonic 65-inch 4K OLED television set worth $8,999 is the grand prize at this year's post-race lucky draw. PHOTO: PANASONIC



Participants in this year's The Straits Times Run are already getting one of the widest range of build-up activities ever, from fitness sessions to lifestyle events.

READ MORE HERE