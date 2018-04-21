Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, April 21

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Saturday, April 21.
All 16 ministries will see changes in next week's Cabinet reshuffle: PM Lee Hsien Loong
But not all the ministers are moving to new ministries, he told Singapore media on Friday when asked about the scale of the reshuffle.
North Korea's Kim Jong Un promises no more nuclear or missile tests
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un has announced Pyongyang will carry out no more nuclear or intercontinental ballistic missile tests and will shut down its atomic test site, the North's state media reported.
No absorption of parking charge for Hwa Chong teachers
Though Hwa Chong Institution teachers can use a professional development fund set up by their school to pay for their parking charges, such in-kind benefits are still part of their remuneration package and subject to income tax, said the Ministry of Education.
Challenges of the SMRT hot seat
Mr Desmond Kuek's departure brings the number of transport stewards who left in the last three years to three.
Malaysia elections: Ex-DPM Muhyiddin banks on 40-year ties to win Pagoh for opposition
Former deputy prime minister turned opposition leader Muhyiddin Yassin needs no introduction in the laid-back town of Pagoh in Malaysia's southern state of Johor.
Gallop Stable loses appeal to overturn animal cruelty conviction
Gallop Stable was found guilty and fined $9,000 last year for cruelty towards a 17-year-old chestnut thoroughbred mare named Sharpy.
Top DJ Avicii dies at 28
Avicii, one of the world’s most successful DJs who helped lead the global boom in electronic music, died in Oman, his representative said.
Rare orchids in bloom at Singapore Garden Festival
A white Dendrobium Nong Alsagoff whose lips have purple and yellow hues is one of many orchids on display at the Singapore Garden Festival (SGF) Orchid Show.
Football: 5 highs and lows of Arsene Wenger's near-22 year tenure as Arsenal manager
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger announced on Friday that he would be stepping down from his post at the end of this season after almost 22 years in charge of the Gunners.
ST Run participants stand chance to win 65" Panasonic TV
Participants in this year's The Straits Times Run are already getting one of the widest range of build-up activities ever, from fitness sessions to lifestyle events.