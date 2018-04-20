Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, April 20

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Friday, April 20.
North Korea will not seek withdrawal of US forces in return for denuclearisation, says South's Moon Jae In
The South Korean President said the North is committed to "complete denuclearisation" and will not make unacceptable demands, a week before his summit with Kim Jong Un.
Singapore coast guard, navy rescue 4 Indonesians off Pedra Branca after they jumped from boat
They were part of a group of 108 people - believed to be illegal immigrants working in Malaysia - making their way back to their home towns when their motorised boat stalled. One person is still missing.
PM Lee Hsien Loong warns of political, security concerns becoming a disguised form of trade protectionism
Speaking at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London, PM Lee urged the leaders of the 52 other member nations to promote trade in the network.
O-level exam cheating trial: Student surrendered a decoy phone before exams while hiding another he used later
Chinese national Zhou Zice, 17, smuggled into the exam hall a carefully concealed mobile phone attached to Bluetooth devices, which included skin-coloured earphones he wore.
Study finds HDB flats near green spaces like parks fetch up to 3% more
The resale prices of 15,962 HDB flats sold over a 13-month period were reviewed, with findings indicating that - on average - $11,200 of a flat's price could be attributed to green spaces within 1.6km.
Japan's Shinzo Abe gets assurances from Donald Trump on North Korea issue, but no trade concessions
After two days of talks with Mr Trump, Mr Abe headed home largely empty-handed on trade, but with significant gains in aligning the US with his country's interests on North Korea.
Muslim woman who refused handshake denied French citizenship
The woman argued that her "religious beliefs" prevented her from shaking hands with a senior official presiding over the citizenship ceremony.
After GST was introduced, more Malaysian voters are asking: Where is our money going?
The introduction of GST in 2015, along with a further fragmentation of Malay-based parties, have been identified as two key features that have changed Malaysia's political landscape significantly.
US bank Wells Fargo said to be target of US$1 billion fine over alleged misdeeds
The fine on Wells Fargo - recently reeling from a string of self-inflicted crises - would mark the toughest action that the Trump administration has taken against a major bank.
Guess which characters will appear in Avengers: Infinity War
Avengers: Infinity War could have as many as 67 characters and so far, 32 have been confirmed. Explore our interactive graphic and tell us who you think will appear.