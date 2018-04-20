Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, April 20

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Friday, April 20.

North Korea will not seek withdrawal of US forces in return for denuclearisation, says South's Moon Jae In



US soldiers standing guard during a joint medical evacuatioin exercise as part of the annual massive military exercises, known as Key Resolve and Foal Eagle, at a South Korean Army hospital in Goyang, north-west of Seoul, on March 15, 2017. PHOTO: AFP



The South Korean President said the North is committed to "complete denuclearisation" and will not make unacceptable demands, a week before his summit with Kim Jong Un.

Singapore coast guard, navy rescue 4 Indonesians off Pedra Branca after they jumped from boat



According to those rescued, there were 108 men, women and children on board. PHOTO: RIAU ISLANDS PROVINCIAL POLICE



They were part of a group of 108 people - believed to be illegal immigrants working in Malaysia - making their way back to their home towns when their motorised boat stalled. One person is still missing.

PM Lee Hsien Loong warns of political, security concerns becoming a disguised form of trade protectionism



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and British Prime Minister Theresa May (right) at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Lancaster House in London, Britain, on April 19, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Speaking at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London, PM Lee urged the leaders of the 52 other member nations to promote trade in the network.

O-level exam cheating trial: Student surrendered a decoy phone before exams while hiding another he used later



Chinese national Zhou Zice, 17, testified in court on April 19, 2018, that Zeus Education Centre in Tampines Street 34 had provided the phone. ST PHOTO: WONG KWAI CHOW



Chinese national Zhou Zice, 17, smuggled into the exam hall a carefully concealed mobile phone attached to Bluetooth devices, which included skin-coloured earphones he wore.

Study finds HDB flats near green spaces like parks fetch up to 3% more



A study has found that, on average, $11,200 of a flat's price could be attributed to green spaces within 1.6km. ST PHOTO: JAMIE KOH



The resale prices of 15,962 HDB flats sold over a 13-month period were reviewed, with findings indicating that - on average - $11,200 of a flat's price could be attributed to green spaces within 1.6km.

Japan's Shinzo Abe gets assurances from Donald Trump on North Korea issue, but no trade concessions



Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attending a dinner at US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, on April 18, 2018. PHOTO: AFP



After two days of talks with Mr Trump, Mr Abe headed home largely empty-handed on trade, but with significant gains in aligning the US with his country's interests on North Korea.

Muslim woman who refused handshake denied French citizenship



A visitor checks out clothing at a cultural event for French Muslims near Paris, on March 30, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS



The woman argued that her "religious beliefs" prevented her from shaking hands with a senior official presiding over the citizenship ceremony.

After GST was introduced, more Malaysian voters are asking: Where is our money going?



Malaysia introduced the goods and services tax in 2015. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



The introduction of GST in 2015, along with a further fragmentation of Malay-based parties, have been identified as two key features that have changed Malaysia's political landscape significantly.

US bank Wells Fargo said to be target of US$1 billion fine over alleged misdeeds



A Wells Fargo bank in New York in 2017. PHOTO: NYTIMES



The fine on Wells Fargo - recently reeling from a string of self-inflicted crises - would mark the toughest action that the Trump administration has taken against a major bank.

Guess which characters will appear in Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Infinity War could have as many as 67 characters and so far, 32 have been confirmed. Explore our interactive graphic and tell us who you think will appear.

