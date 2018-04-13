Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, April 13

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Friday, April 13.

Video: Donald Trump weighs US return to TPP trade pact: White House



Trump departs after giving remarks on tax cuts for American workers during an event at the White House. PHOTO: REUTERS



Mr Trump told Republican Senators he has asked his trade advisers to reopen negotiations on the deal, which he withdrew the US from last year.

READ MORE HERE

Video: Russia UN envoy says 'cannot exclude' war between Russia, US



Vassily Nebenzia (left) and Bolivia's UN ambassador Sacha Sergio Llorenty Soliz speak to the media. PHOTO: REUTERS



Mr Vassily Nebenzia urged the US and its allies on Thursday to refrain from military action against Syria over a suspected chemical weapons attack.

READ MORE HERE

New Naratif funded by a number of foreigners and clearly has a political agenda: Acra



Run by historian Thum Ping Tjin and freelance journalist Kirsten Han, New Naratif is known to have organised discussion fora, workshops, and other events in Singapore, such as "Democracy Classroom" sessions. PHOTOS: GOV.SG



Acra noted that an earlier statement by the website highlighted it has received funding from "over 420 members in 17 different countries".

READ MORE HERE

Video: Declining health of polar bear Inuka saddens Singapore Zoo visitors



Singapore Zoo's iconic polar bear, Inuka is scheduled to undergo a second health examination in late April. If results show no improvement in Inuka's welfare, his care team may have to make the decision to euthanise him on humane grounds, said the zoo. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



If a health examination in late April shows no improvement in Inuka's welfare, a decision may be made to euthanise him on humane grounds.

READ MORE HERE

Workers' Party appoints new office bearers, former party chief Low Thia Khiang not holding any post



(Clockwise from top left) Dennis Tan, Daniel Goh are organising secretaries, Leon Perera is president of the Workers' Party youth wing and Gerald Giam is treasurer. PHOTOS: ST FILE, THE WORKERS' PARTY



Meeting for the first time since Mr Pritam Singh was elected secretary-general, the party's Central Executive Committee gave its younger members new posts and responsibilities.

READ MORE HERE

Video: Fake news of Johor Crown Prince appearing at Pontian supermarket causes pandemonium



Pictures shown on social media showed dozens of people outside Econsave Pontian and many more crowding inside, on April 12, 2018. PHOTO: TWITTER/ ALI ABU ATAN



Hundreds of people crowded the supermarket after hearing that Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim was coming over to pay for their groceries.

READ MORE HERE

Video: Renewed outrage over rape of 8-year-old girl in India



Indian activists hold placards that read in Hindi 'Indian Government take stern action against the rapists' as they protest against the alleged rapes Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, in New Delhi, India, on April 12, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



The girl's body was recovered in the forest a week after she was reported missing on Jan 17. She was strangled and then bashed on the head with a stone.

READ MORE HERE

2 men arrested in Malaysia for $300,000 gang robbery along Rowell Road



The two men had fled Singapore after the robbery, which took place along Rowell Road on Dec 11, 2017. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE



The pair, aged 30 and 33, had fled Singapore for Malaysia after the robbery, which took place on Dec 11 last year.

READ MORE HERE

More heart attacks in Singapore, but fewer dying due to faster care



The National Heart Centre Singapore's cardiac catheterisation laboratory carries out coronary angiography, angioplasty and stenting. The faster the arteries are unblocked, the better the recovery as more heart muscle is preserved. PHOTO: NATIONAL HEART CENTRE



Heart attacks used to kill one in six people who suffered them in 2007. Fast forward to 2016, and only one in 12 people died.

READ MORE HERE

Night owls risk dying younger, should sleep in: Study



A survey of more than 430,000 people in Britain found that night owls had a 10-per cent higher risk of dying in the 6½-year study period than "larks". PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO



Over a 6½-year study period, researchers from Britain found that night owls had a 10 per cent higher risk of dying.

READ MORE HERE