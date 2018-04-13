Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, April 13

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Friday, April 13.
Video: Donald Trump weighs US return to TPP trade pact: White House
Mr Trump told Republican Senators he has asked his trade advisers to reopen negotiations on the deal, which he withdrew the US from last year.
Video: Russia UN envoy says 'cannot exclude' war between Russia, US
Mr Vassily Nebenzia urged the US and its allies on Thursday to refrain from military action against Syria over a suspected chemical weapons attack.
New Naratif funded by a number of foreigners and clearly has a political agenda: Acra
Acra noted that an earlier statement by the website highlighted it has received funding from "over 420 members in 17 different countries".
Video: Declining health of polar bear Inuka saddens Singapore Zoo visitors
If a health examination in late April shows no improvement in Inuka's welfare, a decision may be made to euthanise him on humane grounds.
Workers' Party appoints new office bearers, former party chief Low Thia Khiang not holding any post
Meeting for the first time since Mr Pritam Singh was elected secretary-general, the party's Central Executive Committee gave its younger members new posts and responsibilities.
Video: Fake news of Johor Crown Prince appearing at Pontian supermarket causes pandemonium
Hundreds of people crowded the supermarket after hearing that Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim was coming over to pay for their groceries.
Video: Renewed outrage over rape of 8-year-old girl in India
The girl's body was recovered in the forest a week after she was reported missing on Jan 17. She was strangled and then bashed on the head with a stone.
2 men arrested in Malaysia for $300,000 gang robbery along Rowell Road
The pair, aged 30 and 33, had fled Singapore for Malaysia after the robbery, which took place on Dec 11 last year.
More heart attacks in Singapore, but fewer dying due to faster care
Heart attacks used to kill one in six people who suffered them in 2007. Fast forward to 2016, and only one in 12 people died.
Night owls risk dying younger, should sleep in: Study
Over a 6½-year study period, researchers from Britain found that night owls had a 10 per cent higher risk of dying.