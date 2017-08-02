Top military award for Thai Chief of Defence Forces

Thai Chief of Defence Forces, General Surapong Suwana-adth, received Singapore's highest military award, the Darjah Utama Bakti Cemerlang (Tentera), at the Istana yesterday.

President Tony Tan Keng Yam presented him with the award, also known as the Distinguished Service Order (Military), for his contributions in enhancing the close and longstanding defence ties between the Royal Thai Armed Forces and the Singapore Armed Forces.

Under Gen Surapong's leadership, military ties were boosted through a range of activities such as bilateral and multilateral exercises, training visits and the cross-attendance of courses.

His strong support for regional defence cooperation led to close practical multilateral cooperation between both armed forces.

PHOTO: MINDEF