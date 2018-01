A 37-member team of craftsmen from the Zigong Zhongyi Culture Industry flew in from Sichuan late last month to begin work on giant lanterns for the Chinese New Year light-up in Chinatown to welcome the Year of the Dog. This year's design is a collaboration between the Singapore University of Technology and Design and the Kreta Ayer-Kim Seng Citizens' Consultative Committee. A total of 2,188 lanterns will be on display from Jan 27, with the largest one standing at 11m tall.